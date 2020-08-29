LOOKING BACK: Genesis: From prairie to population

In the preface of his first book, “Pioneer Tales of the North Platte Valley and Nebraska Panhandle,” Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood presented a brief overview of the valley’s early history.
I found it interesting that our population growth, which started as just a trickle, exploded within a few short years.
The first movement of agricultural settlers into the North Platte Valley started about 1884. Not many stayed because the entire area was under the domination of the large cattle companies. For about a decade prior, they had pastured their cattle at will.
The area was pretty much an open range. Between the cattlemen, the hide hunters and the earlier Indian tribes, the great herds of buffalo had been exterminated.
By 1886, an even larger number of people came to the valley seeking land under the Homestead Act. And by 1887, growth in the area really took off.
It was 1887 when the Nebraska herd law was passed, which held cattle owners responsible for property damage done by their herds to homesteaders’ property. The legislation effectively made it impossible to continue ranging cattle in the state, and the large cattle companies started to close down.
The spring of 1887 also saw a group of men from Broken Bow form a town site company to establish a town they originally named Vendome. But complications with the post office made a change necessary.
The group chose the name of one of its members, although he wasn’t living in the area at the time — Martin Gering.
With the establishment of a newspaper, the small town of Gering started to grow by the summer of 1887. A trading center of about a dozen buildings started going up, built of logs from the hills to the south. Gering’s population at the time was small, maybe 100 to 150 residents.
Ranchmen and settlers began coming to Gering from miles around to do business as the town became a trade center for the area. It was the only trading post along the river west of North Platte.
By autumn, that success had some of the town leaders discussing the division of the sprawling Cheyenne County and envisioning a county seat for Gering. After all, it was a day’s journey to the county seat of Sidney to conduct official business.
How large was Cheyenne County? Today’s counties that were its territory are Deuel, Garden, Morrill Cheyenne, Kimball, Banner and Scotts Bluff. All the territory to the north was Sioux County.
The first plan for dividing Cheyenne County came in November 1987. It called for a three-county division with the western third of Cheyenne County becoming a new one. Gering thought it could sway the county seat vote away from Kimball because of the large voter base in what is now Banner County.
But that plan was defeated, largely due to opposition from Sidney voters that didn’t relish the idea of having their county being carved up.
The next plan was submitted in 1888, calling for a five-county division. It required a lot of cajoling and numerous conferences, but an agreement was reached. Three of the new counties were located in the western third of Cheyenne County.
Votes in the Sidney area realized they could no longer retain such a large area, so they came aboard and the plan was approved by the voters in November 1888.
Gov. Thayer named Gering the temporary Scotts Bluff County seat until an election could decide a permanent one.
I shared that story in earlier columns as it took two elections to decide a county seat from among contenders Gering, Millstown and Mitchell in 1889.
Gering won the county seat election, in part due to a promise from the town site company to build a bridge across the North Platte River from Gering. Completed in 1889, it was the first bridge west of old Camp Clarke and east of the government bridge at old Fort Laramie.
From there, Gering and Scotts Bluff County began its growing pains as new towns sprang up, railroad tracks were laid, and schools were established, along with all the other amenities needed to carve a civilization from the prairie of western Nebraska.
