LOOKING BACK: Genesis: From prairie to population

In the preface of his first book, “Pioneer Tales of the North Platte Valley and Nebraska Panhandle,” Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood presented a brief overview of the valley’s early history.

I found it interesting that our population growth, which started as just a trickle, exploded within a few short years.

The first movement of agricultural settlers into the North Platte Valley started about 1884. Not many stayed because the entire area was under the domination of the large cattle companies. For about a decade prior, they had pastured their cattle at will.

The area was pretty much an open range. Between the cattlemen, the hide hunters and the earlier Indian tribes, the great herds of buffalo had been exterminated.

By 1886, an even larger number of people came to the valley seeking land under the Homestead Act. And by 1887, growth in the area really took off.

It was 1887 when the Nebraska herd law was passed, which held cattle owners responsible for property damage done by their herds to homesteaders’ property. The legislation effectively made it impossible to continue ranging cattle in the state, and the large cattle companies started to close down.

The spring of 1887 also saw a group of men from Broken Bow form a town site company to establish a town they originally named Vendome. But complications with the post office made a change necessary.

The group chose the name of one of its members, although he wasn’t living in the area at the time — Martin Gering.