LOOKING BACK: Growing and shrinking in Sioux County

A question. What’s the largest county in Nebraska? Most people would say Cherry County and that’s the right answer. But it wasn’t always the case.
When Nebraska was still a territory, Cheyenne County was what Gering Courier founder A.B. Wood called the “mother county” that covered the southern half of the Panhandle. Scotts Bluff was one of several counties split off from Cheyenne in the election of 1889.
But directly to the north of Cheyenne County was Sioux County — the largest in the territory. It extended 60 miles from its southern boundary to the Dakota line. To the east, it extended beyond the Panhandle to what is now the western border of Holt County.
Sioux County officially came into existence when Nebraska became the 37th state in 1867. For judicial purposes, it was attached to Cheyenne County.
It wasn’t until 1886 when Gov. Dawes called for an election on Nov. 4 to organize the county’s boundaries to what they are today.
A temporary county seat was named in June 1887, after the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad had reached Sioux County the previous year. At the time, the town was called Summit because of the town’s 4,870-foot altitude on the line.
When the railroad arrived, officials changed the town’s name to Bowen, the name of the railroad station. But when another town named Bowen was discovered in Nebraska, the town’s name was changed again to Harrison.
The town was incorporated as a village in 1887 and W.R. Smith was named as the new village board chairman.
A possible contender for a permanent county seat might have come from Bodarc, north of the railroad on Hat Creek. It already had a post office, a store, and the county’s first newspaper: the Bodarc Record.
The Record later merged with the Sioux County Herald after the founder and publisher, Charles Slingerland, left to join the staff at the Omaha Bee.
The question of where the permanent county seat would be located was short lived. Bodarc realized there wasn’t support to move the county seat, especially after Harrison agreed to build the county a new courthouse.
Several other newspapers were established, merged, or just went out of business in the ensuing years. The only one still standing is the Harrison Sun, which dates back to 1899. Today, the Sun is headquartered in nearby Crawford and is part of a joint newspaper with the Crawford Clipper.
Harrison wasn’t the only town that was growing in Sioux County. In the south central part of the county was the community of Curley.
The community post office was established July 1, 1907. The postmaster was Cyrus Henderson, whose nickname was Curley.
Before Curley had a post office, homesteaders had to travel to Canton in neighboring Box Butte County for their mail where it came out by star route from Hemingford.
Once a post office was established, the next items homesteaders wanted were a church and a school.
Rev. Gaines Chapman, a missionary, organized the first Sunday school in the winter of 1907-1908, which was held in the Henderson home.
Catholic services were initially held in various homes with the Rev. Father Becker of Crawford officiating. A few years later, a Catholic church was built on land near the Curley schoolhouse. The priest in charge was the Rev. Charles Keyser.
The Baptists came later, in the spring of 1911, when Rev A.J. Skinner organized a Sunday school and held meetings in the Curley schoolhouse.
The schoolhouse was there a few years earlier. The sod structure was ready for school in the fall of 1908, a three-month subscription school taught by Mrs. Mary Scanlan, who had previously taught in Kansas.
The second term of school started in 1909 and enrollment had increased to 60 students.
The schoolhouse, along with various homes, became host to a wide variety of entertainments, from dances to educational programs to card parties. A baseball team was also organized.
The news front was also represented when the Curley Sentinel published its first issue on Oct. 5, 1911. Its last edition was on Oct. 29, 1914.
With the start of World War I, a very successful Red Cross was formed with receipts coming from numerous social affairs. The schoolhouse and homes became the place where sewing and quilting was done for those in the military.
Progress continued to roll on in Curley as the sod schoolhouse was replaced by a frame building. And a telephone line that initially ran on neighborhood fences was converted into high line.
When the Henderson family moved to Scottsbluff in 1923, the Curley post office was discontinued.
Although there was some effort to keep it going, the post office finally closed for good — and over time, the community of Curley faded into the history books.
