LOOKING BACK: Hellcat on fire — A war story

For this week’s offering, I decided to jump ahead on our historical timeline. Like most people, I enjoy a good story. This is a good story.
The time was World War II. It was a time when uncommon valor was a common virtue. After hearing this story, I understand why.
When I met Byron Johnson, he was serving as public defender for Scotts Bluff County. He was what I would call a kind gentleman. I was still somewhat new to the newspaper business when I first interviewed him.
It wasn’t until later when I learned that Byron was the subject of one of the most famous photos in naval aviation history. It’s one of the most published photos from World War II.
Many of my readers are familiar with Byron’s story, but I’ll write it down here for new readers, because his is a story worth telling.
Byron was born in 1920 in Potter, Nebraska. After graduation from high school, he was studying pre-law at Nebraska Wesleyan University. During his senior year, the Day of Infamy happened.
Three months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Byron enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Uncle Sam sent him to flight training in Kansas and Texas before he received his Wings of Gold in April 1943.
Byron joined the VF-2 Squadron that October. They were attached to Air Group Six in the Pacific, flying ground support missions and also flying with the Combat Air Patrol.
Byron’s squadron was one of the Navy’s elite groups. They were responsible for shooting down 261 Japanese planes, destroying another 245 on the ground and battering or sinking 50,000 tons of shipping.
After shooting down eight enemy aircraft, Johnson was named as a Navy ace and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross plus a gold star in lieu of a second.
Byron’s famous photograph was taken on Nov. 10, 1943, while the group was deployed aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.
Byron had just taken off for another support mission in his F6F-3 Hellcat when the power plant started to fluctuate wildly and the plane’s propeller started to run away.
Byron turned the plane around and signaled the carrier for an emergency landing. Banking his plane away from the ship, he extended the tail hooks to catch the cable that would stop the plane.
The tail hooks grabbed, but the plane catapulted into the ship’s catwalk and the port side guns. The underside gas tank ruptured and exploded, engulfing the cockpit in flames and smoke.
Carrier landings were usually made with the cockpit canopy open. But in Byron’s case, the force of the crash slammed the canopy closed. With the safety pin sheared off, it was impossible for him to open the canopy from inside.
Firefighters hesitated to approach the plane, fearing the wing gas tanks might explode or the belts of machine gun bullets the plane carried might start firing.
Just then, Navy Lt. Walter Chewning of Philadelphia, the ship’s Catapult Officer, sprinted across the deck and hurled himself across the leading edge of the Hellcat’s wing. You can see Walter in the photo scrambling up the side of the plane to pull the emergency cockpit canopy release.
Seconds after the pair escaped the burning plane, crews began to put down chemical fire retardant before the blaze could spread.
Eventually, the plane would have to be pushed over the side of the Enterprise and into the Pacific.
For his quick action under fire (literally), Walter was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. The award was established by Congress in 1942 as the highest non-combat decoration for heroism presented to members of the Navy and Marine Corps.
Because of security and censorship, which was common during the war, the picture of Byron’s crash wasn’t made public until January 1945. It was picked up by newspapers across the country.
Byron was later asked what was his “main takeaway” from the crash. He said: “It is affirmation of the fact that God answers most of our prayers through the acts of others. I was trapped in a burning plane and I breathed a prayer for help. And a man I had never met, in a sudden act of courage and heroism, sprinted down the flight deck and extricated me from my flaming plane.”
After the war, Byron and a friend opened a local flying service in Sidney. They were also instrumental in getting Sidney’s municipal airport built in 1947.
And Byron returned to law school at the University of Nebraska, graduating in 1952 before moving to Gering. With his wife Ferne as his secretary, Byron enjoyed 35 years in private practice. He then served three terms as the county’s public defender before retiring in 2000.
Byron died at Western Nebraska Veterans Home on Feb. 20, 2005, at the age of 84. His story is another reminder to me why they were called the Greatest Generation.
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!