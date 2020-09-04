LOOKING BACK: Hellcat on fire — A war story

For this week’s offering, I decided to jump ahead on our historical timeline. Like most people, I enjoy a good story. This is a good story.

The time was World War II. It was a time when uncommon valor was a common virtue. After hearing this story, I understand why.

When I met Byron Johnson, he was serving as public defender for Scotts Bluff County. He was what I would call a kind gentleman. I was still somewhat new to the newspaper business when I first interviewed him.

It wasn’t until later when I learned that Byron was the subject of one of the most famous photos in naval aviation history. It’s one of the most published photos from World War II.

Many of my readers are familiar with Byron’s story, but I’ll write it down here for new readers, because his is a story worth telling.

Byron was born in 1920 in Potter, Nebraska. After graduation from high school, he was studying pre-law at Nebraska Wesleyan University. During his senior year, the Day of Infamy happened.

Three months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Byron enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Uncle Sam sent him to flight training in Kansas and Texas before he received his Wings of Gold in April 1943.

Byron joined the VF-2 Squadron that October. They were attached to Air Group Six in the Pacific, flying ground support missions and also flying with the Combat Air Patrol.

Byron’s squadron was one of the Navy’s elite groups. They were responsible for shooting down 261 Japanese planes, destroying another 245 on the ground and battering or sinking 50,000 tons of shipping.