LOOKING BACK: There’s a new doctor in town

When Dr. Georgia Arbuckle arrived in the valley in 1886, there were few trees along the North Platte River from Camp Clarke to Fort Laramie.

Her love of the wooded acres in her native Missouri led Georgia to find a piece of land with three small trees near the Tabor town site which would become her home.

Her stepfather, Tom Reeves, filed for a homestead on land farther west, about five miles southeast of modern-day Scottsbluff.

A large one-room soddie with a board floor was erected on the land and Arbuckle moved into her new residence. She was a sociable person, so quickly made numerous new friends.

At the time, there were no wood frame houses in the valley. Soddies and dugouts were used on the north side of the river. On the south side, closer to the Wildcat Hills, there were some log houses and dugouts with the front part built of logs.

A number of individuals recalled visits from the good doctor. Their stories were recorded in Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood’s first book, “Pioneer Tales.”

One case was of particular interest. Eli Beebe was helping his in-laws dig a well, using a windlass and bucket to hoist out the dirt.

Under a heavy load, the crank slipped out of Beebe’s hand, sending it whirling as the bucket fell to the bottom of the well. The crank handle struck Beebe in the head, fracturing his skull.

When Arbuckle arrived, she hammered out a silver dollar to flatten it. After dressing the wound, she placed the silver plate into where the fracture was located and sewed the skin over it.