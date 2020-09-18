LOOKING BACK: There’s a new doctor in town

When Dr. Georgia Arbuckle arrived in the valley in 1886, there were few trees along the North Platte River from Camp Clarke to Fort Laramie.
Her love of the wooded acres in her native Missouri led Georgia to find a piece of land with three small trees near the Tabor town site which would become her home.
Her stepfather, Tom Reeves, filed for a homestead on land farther west, about five miles southeast of modern-day Scottsbluff.
A large one-room soddie with a board floor was erected on the land and Arbuckle moved into her new residence. She was a sociable person, so quickly made numerous new friends.
At the time, there were no wood frame houses in the valley. Soddies and dugouts were used on the north side of the river. On the south side, closer to the Wildcat Hills, there were some log houses and dugouts with the front part built of logs.
A number of individuals recalled visits from the good doctor. Their stories were recorded in Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood’s first book, “Pioneer Tales.”
One case was of particular interest. Eli Beebe was helping his in-laws dig a well, using a windlass and bucket to hoist out the dirt.
Under a heavy load, the crank slipped out of Beebe’s hand, sending it whirling as the bucket fell to the bottom of the well. The crank handle struck Beebe in the head, fracturing his skull.
When Arbuckle arrived, she hammered out a silver dollar to flatten it. After dressing the wound, she placed the silver plate into where the fracture was located and sewed the skin over it.
Beebe was a young man at the time of the accident and still carried the silver plate in his head when he turned 80.
That visit alone earned Arbuckle the title of “The Silver Dollar Doctor.”
Smallpox was a dreaded disease during Arbuckle’s early years of practice. There was good reason because smallpox was more often fatal than not.
A young man who was living alone near Winters Creek Draw contracted it and died. With no one to attend to the burial, Arbuckle and her friend Millard Cluck took the task upon themselves.
Millard dug the grave and built a coffin. That night, the two of them buried the friendless young man and Arbuckle repeated some prayers at the grave site.
There were other occasions when Arbuckle was called upon to perform the final service for those who had died. When she wasn’t treating the sick, she served as a Sunday school teacher.
In June 1888, Arbuckle was pulled into one of the county’s early crimes. A man rode up to her place calling for the doctor to attend one of his neighbors near Minatare, who had been shot. Arbuckle recognized the name as one of her friends — George Burton.
Arbuckle came as fast as she could, but Burton was dead by the time she arrived. He had been shot by George Arnold over a wage dispute.
That incident became the first murder trial in the new Scotts Bluff County once Cheyenne County had been divided.
Arbuckle’s services were in great need at the time because there were no pharmacists or other physicians in a 75 mile radius. So Arbuckle covered a wide territory with her team and buggy — from Camp Clarke on the east and westward into Wyoming. There were no surveyed roads and few fences, so travel was difficult at best. In winter it was almost impossible.
The first year of Arbuckle’s practice became a momentous one. She was treating a handsome young man for typhoid, nursing him through a long illness and back to health. His name was Nathaniel Gwynn Fix.
Who was this young man with black hair, blue eyes and a mustache? Be back next week when the story continues.
Jerry Purvis is a reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at jpurvis@starherald.com or at 308-632-9046.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!