MARK McCARTHY: Bigfoot, Elvis and the moon landing

Now, when one insinuates the moon landing was faked in any way, one must be on the lookout for Buzz Aldrin. Aldrin is 91 now, but presumably still committed to the fact he walked on the moon along with Armstrong. Back in 2002, when Aldrin was 72, a man named Bart Sibrel exchanged words and told Aldrin he believes the moon landing was faked. For his trouble, Aldrin punched Sibrel in the face.

Conspiracy theorists since the early 1970s have been trying to pass off the moon landing as a fake, something that could have been done on a sound stage, likely in Area 51 in Nevada. You know, just because it’s Area 51 and really should be involved in space events.

In fact, the movie Capricorn One from 1978 is based on the conspiracy theorists. In the movie, the first manned flight to Mars is deemed unsafe and scrubbed and the mission is faked. Interesting fact ... O.J. Simpson plays an astronaut in the film and his character is killed when he tries to let the cat out of the bag about the whole mission.

But I digress.

Now, about the conspiracy that Elvis is still alive. He would have turned 86 last month, so his trips to the 7-Eleven in Memphis would likely have slowed down from what was reported early on.