MARK McCARTHY: Did anything good happen in 2020?

The popular thing to do at the end of the year is to look back at what’s happened in the last 12 months and look forward to the future.
I was thinking about where I was personally 12 months ago. At that time, I just wanted to walk semi-normally again.
For those who aren’t regular readers of my column, first, you really should be. Second, in October 2019, my Achilles tendon decided to give out on me while I was taking photos at a band parade. It’s a strange story, too long to tell again here.
After surgery in November, by late December, I was in a walking boot that gave me some mobility, but for the most part I was on a knee scooter, longing to get rid of the boot and get back to normal.
My return to the office came the first part of January, but the boot and scooter stayed for a while longer. Nonetheless, it was a return to normal for me.
A couple of months later, you know, in March, normal was out the window again. We all know what happened in March. A pandemic, followed by racial tension across the country, followed by election tension across the country. It hasn’t been a kind 2020 in that regard.
Fortunately, the year doesn’t start and end with all of that.
Over the course of the year, I have met some terrific people who started out as the subject of a story, but turned into friends.
I was recently asked my favorite part of this job, and that was it. I get to meet people and tell their stories, and there are a lot of great stories to tell.
From Ed, the instructor at the lineman school in Alliance, to Mark and Mike, the coffee guys in Oshkosh, they’ve all had a story to tell.
The welcoming atmosphere and helpful attitude of most folks I get to interact with reminds me of the good in the world.
Going to Potter, I expected to meet with Joe Borla, the village board chairman, assuming we’d talk for a little bit, then take a few photos of the town. When I got there, Joe had also invited Kirk and Hal Enevoldsen, two of the community leaders, to join us. I don’t know how long we spent talking about Potter and the can-do spirit of the people there, but by the time we were done, the four of us had walked around the entire downtown and then some. I knew far more about Potter and duck pin bowling than I ever thought I would.
I’ve been able to catch up with some former teachers and old friends who had stories to tell as well.
I cried writing about grief after talking with Carmen Jording and Sally Sylvester. With Cynthia Hamilton, there was laughter and tears talking about her now year-long battle with intestinal issues that would make most people just give up.
When Dennis Ernest allowed me to tell the story of his radio career and pending retirement from KNEB, I was honored to write about a man I have admired for quite some time.
Finally, this summer I got to tell the story of Al and Kim Watson. Al and Kim wanted a second child, but couldn’t have one on their own. That is, until Kim’s friend Qrishana (Shana) Pena volunteered to serve as a surrogate for the couple. The relationship of these three people, their families and baby Zyairah, who was just a few days old when I met the families, is extraordinary, and one to celebrate as a victory in 2020.
Here’s to a wonderful 2021, filled with more victories, more great stories, and more good friends.