MARK McCARTHY: Did anything good happen in 2020?

I was recently asked my favorite part of this job, and that was it. I get to meet people and tell their stories, and there are a lot of great stories to tell.

From Ed, the instructor at the lineman school in Alliance, to Mark and Mike, the coffee guys in Oshkosh, they’ve all had a story to tell.

The welcoming atmosphere and helpful attitude of most folks I get to interact with reminds me of the good in the world.

Going to Potter, I expected to meet with Joe Borla, the village board chairman, assuming we’d talk for a little bit, then take a few photos of the town. When I got there, Joe had also invited Kirk and Hal Enevoldsen, two of the community leaders, to join us. I don’t know how long we spent talking about Potter and the can-do spirit of the people there, but by the time we were done, the four of us had walked around the entire downtown and then some. I knew far more about Potter and duck pin bowling than I ever thought I would.

I’ve been able to catch up with some former teachers and old friends who had stories to tell as well.

I cried writing about grief after talking with Carmen Jording and Sally Sylvester. With Cynthia Hamilton, there was laughter and tears talking about her now year-long battle with intestinal issues that would make most people just give up.