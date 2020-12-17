MARK McCARTHY: Dreaming of a sane Christmas

In a year when so many things are not what they used to be, celebrating Christmas next week will be tough for many of us.

For most of us, normal is a house full of loved ones eating and exchanging gifts. One week out, if you’re anything like us, plans are still up in the air for what Christmas will look like.

Not only will most folks have fewer people gathered, but for many travel worries and so many other concerns will make it necessary to forgo any sort of gathering altogether.

For still others, the loss of a loved one will reshape what Christmas is like. In just the last week, a good friend lost his father, and another lost his mother. Losing a parent at any time is difficult, but it’s a whole other thing when it happens so close to a holiday such as Christmas. Just this weekend, there were more than two pages of obituaries in the Star-Herald.

I wish I had some incredible piece of wisdom for all those who are experiencing loss in a season that should be filled with joy, but I don’t.

The best I can come up with is that God is in control. We don’t understand it, and we won’t as long as we walk this earth.

The birth of Jesus that we celebrate on Christmas is just one piece of God’s plan for us.