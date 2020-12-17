MARK McCARTHY: Dreaming of a sane Christmas

In a year when so many things are not what they used to be, celebrating Christmas next week will be tough for many of us.
For most of us, normal is a house full of loved ones eating and exchanging gifts. One week out, if you’re anything like us, plans are still up in the air for what Christmas will look like.
Not only will most folks have fewer people gathered, but for many travel worries and so many other concerns will make it necessary to forgo any sort of gathering altogether.
For still others, the loss of a loved one will reshape what Christmas is like. In just the last week, a good friend lost his father, and another lost his mother. Losing a parent at any time is difficult, but it’s a whole other thing when it happens so close to a holiday such as Christmas. Just this weekend, there were more than two pages of obituaries in the Star-Herald.
I wish I had some incredible piece of wisdom for all those who are experiencing loss in a season that should be filled with joy, but I don’t.
The best I can come up with is that God is in control. We don’t understand it, and we won’t as long as we walk this earth.
The birth of Jesus that we celebrate on Christmas is just one piece of God’s plan for us.
I find it ironic that people can be selfish at Christmas when the single most selfless gift is the whole reason for Christmas in the first place.
Jesus came into a flawed world to sacrifice himself, give himself completely, up to and including death, so that we might be forgiven for our sins.
Think about that as you use your credit card to buy those last-minute gifts you forgot to pick up a couple of weeks ago for your funky uncle who might be the outcast of your family and you go back-and-forth in your head whether it’s worth getting him anything.
Ultimately, we’re all outcasts. We’re all flawed individuals who fall short of deserving the gift of salvation that was freely given to us. No second thoughts. No questioning whether we’re worth it. Just a free gift as long as we’re willing to accept it.
So, in this year of pandemic stress, election arguments and racial unrest, I urge you to take some time in the coming days to think about where you are.
The world around us is a mess, yes.
It’s hard to see it or understand it, but God’s got this. He’s still in control.
From my family to yours, we wish you a peaceful, Merry Christmas.
