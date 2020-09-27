MARK McCARTHY: Faith, hope and love

Our world seems to be solely focused these days on an “I’m right, so you must be wrong” mentality. This has been brewing for some time, but seems to be even more prevalent as time goes on.

There seems to be no give and take anymore. Political issues are deeply divided down party lines. Rarely, it seems, do people discuss any issues with an open mind. So often, it’s a matter of “If my side supports it, it must be right.” Even more egregious is the mentality of “If their side supports it, it must be wrong.”

These mentalities chip away at my faith in and hope for our country. The United States is a democracy where systems are in place that allow you, as a voter, to choose who represents you, who creates the laws and policies they believe to be in your best interest. At times, you, as a voter, are even allowed to choose whether those laws and policies are enacted.

My prayer for this November is that we, as a country, look at issues and choose the people who will most effectively represent us. Don’t listen to the late night talk show hosts and the Hollywood elite. Don’t listen to the talking head news shows spewing their own party-line rhetoric.