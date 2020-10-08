MARK McCARTHY: Having a vision for World Sight Day

My wife and I find ourselves relying more and more on reading glasses, cheaters as most folks call them.
It started, for me, a few years ago when I was working as an accountant and found that it was becoming more and more difficult to see the tiny numbers I was dealing with on a daily basis.
My contact lens prescription is geared to help me see better for driving and wandering about in the vast expanses of the world, not so much for being able to see things like the tiny screws you have to navigate to change the batteries on the grandkids’ toys.
The computer screen in front of me, I can see. To read something on my phone has become a game of hit and miss. It’s an adventure sometimes to see if that text says, “Let go and let God” or “Let’s go and get food.” Either way, I’m good, but I don’t want to show up expecting a hamburger when there’s not one on the horizon.
For a long time, I wore glasses exclusively, and still do at night much of the time at home. The problem I encountered with glasses is mostly weather, and glasses wearers will understand.
In years past, we have had this phenomena where water just randomly falls from the clouds. We used to call it rain, but the occasions when we get it have become few and far between. But when we do, your glasses get wet and the drops make it hard to see. Same thing happens when we get snow or when you accidentally splash water in the sink and it inevitably comes up and hits you in the face.
Then there’s the cold factor. Going outside in the winter in glasses is OK. Coming back inside is a bit of an adventure. When you come inside and hit that warm air and your glasses fog up, you’d better hope you’re in a familiar place and nobody has moved the furniture.
Same concept when you get in your vehicle and have to sit there for a few minutes while the clouds clear. I’ve been know to hold my glasses in front of the heat vents to get them clear quickly.
When I was younger, I don’t know how many times my glasses were knocked off playing football or basketball. Then, there was the inevitable sweat bead that attached itself to the edge of the lens and rolled down through my line of sight, making me stumble about like a blindfolded kid playing pin-the-tail-on-the-donkey.
NFL players such as Bob Griese, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson and Chuck Muncie are among the more high-profile players from my younger days who wore glasses while they played. Reggie Jackson and Darrell Porter played Major League Baseball in glasses, Porter even playing catcher with them.
I’ve told you all that to tell you this: Oct. 8 is World Sight Day. According to an organization called OneSight, there are 230 million kids globally who need glasses, but don’t have access to them. As much as I complain about glasses, these kids would love to have them, and are truly in need.
On World Sight Day, OneSight will launch a free children’s book, “Through the Looking Glasses: Stories About Seeing Clearly.” The book features 30 children’s stories and illustrations about seeing clearly.
“Giving children the clear sight they need to thrive has a huge impact on their future – and ours,” said K-T Overbey, president and executive director at OneSight. “We’re proud to partner with Clearly and IAPB to launch Through the Looking Glasses and Bedtime Stories, and hope it allows us to reach millions of parents and kids to raise awareness of the importance of vision needs for kids.”
After all, having a vision is where everything starts.
