MARK McCARTHY: Having a vision for World Sight Day

My wife and I find ourselves relying more and more on reading glasses, cheaters as most folks call them.

It started, for me, a few years ago when I was working as an accountant and found that it was becoming more and more difficult to see the tiny numbers I was dealing with on a daily basis.

My contact lens prescription is geared to help me see better for driving and wandering about in the vast expanses of the world, not so much for being able to see things like the tiny screws you have to navigate to change the batteries on the grandkids’ toys.

The computer screen in front of me, I can see. To read something on my phone has become a game of hit and miss. It’s an adventure sometimes to see if that text says, “Let go and let God” or “Let’s go and get food.” Either way, I’m good, but I don’t want to show up expecting a hamburger when there’s not one on the horizon.

For a long time, I wore glasses exclusively, and still do at night much of the time at home. The problem I encountered with glasses is mostly weather, and glasses wearers will understand.