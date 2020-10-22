MARK McCARTHY: How things can change

Reflecting on life Monday gave me a realization about how things can change in an instant.
Monday, you see, was the one-year anniversary of my Achilles tendon rupture – a “snapaversary” is what they call it in an Achilles tendon rupture group I was a part of on Facebook.
I thought about how my world changed in that moment as I heard a “pop” and hit the ground. To this day, I don’t walk as well or as far or as quickly as I used to.
In the moment when I hit the ground, it also caused a separation of my shoulder. A couple of weeks ago, my kids were throwing a football around in the back yard, and I decided I would make a throw. One mediocre pass, a shooting pain and a yell later, I realized that wasn’t a good idea.
Going through rehabilitation was a process. I told my therapist at the beginning that I just wanted to walk again and be able to sleep on my right side. A year later, I can do both of those things, but it’s been an uphill battle.
When the surgeon who worked on my Achilles signed off on my release, he used the term NMI, no more improvement. That hit me in the face.
No more improvement. That’s as good as it’s going to get.
As I wallowed in a bit of self-pity, I thought back to my lowest point, sitting on the stairs after having to crawl up to get out of my house and feeling like nothing would ever be the same.
My wife, Rhonda, has got to be up for some kind of special medal because she helped me through, and I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I’m a horrible patient.
But now I’ve realized that the change in my world is minor compared to what some others have been through.
I think back to a story I did recently about a woman who lost her husband in a car accident. Her world changed in that instant. What I’ve been through pales in comparison to what she has been through, and is still going through several months later.
Then the realization of the coronavirus pandemic hits.
We can all think back to the first days when the reality hit that the virus was coming to our country, but who knew what that would bring over the following months, and continues to bring today.
I have friends and family members who have had COVID-19, and struggled mightily with the impact.
Other forms of disease – Crohn’s, cancer and others – have hit people who I love. The spirit with which they fight is an inspiration to me, and I’m proud of them.
I spoke with a parent last week who lost a baby only days old, but that father’s spirit, despite such a loss, can only be surpassed by his love for that child, and his desire to continue to have a positive impact in the lives of others. And I know he has that kind of impact every day in more ways than even he knows.
So, yes, I spent some time feeling sorry for myself this week, and I don’t apologize for that. But in the end, I can look at so many other people around me, and feel like we’ve all gone through some things in this past year. I’m proud of everybody who has made it through.
If you feel a bit of self-pity from time to time, it’s OK. That’s healthy from what I’m told. But remember that someone’s on your side and pulling for you every day.
