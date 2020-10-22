MARK McCARTHY: How things can change

My wife, Rhonda, has got to be up for some kind of special medal because she helped me through, and I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I’m a horrible patient.

But now I’ve realized that the change in my world is minor compared to what some others have been through.

I think back to a story I did recently about a woman who lost her husband in a car accident. Her world changed in that instant. What I’ve been through pales in comparison to what she has been through, and is still going through several months later.

Then the realization of the coronavirus pandemic hits.

We can all think back to the first days when the reality hit that the virus was coming to our country, but who knew what that would bring over the following months, and continues to bring today.

I have friends and family members who have had COVID-19, and struggled mightily with the impact.

Other forms of disease – Crohn’s, cancer and others – have hit people who I love. The spirit with which they fight is an inspiration to me, and I’m proud of them.