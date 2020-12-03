MARK McCARTHY: I’m much too young to be this dang old

When did I get old?

That’s a question a lot of us ask when we realize we can’t do some of the things we used to do.

I used to walk up and then back down the trail at the Scotts Bluff National Monument without any trouble. Today, it’s a victory if I can take off my socks without losing my balance.

With the Star-Herald editorial staff working from home again, my new work space is on the second story of our house. My wife and I typically spend our time in the basement — that’s where our bedroom is, it’s where my man cave is, it’s where our grandkids’ toy room is. The main floor and second story are the domains of our mothers, but there was a space that could serve as an office, so here I am on the second floor.

I told you all that so I could tell you this ... it’s a long journey up and down the stairs. I’ve been checking my heart rate a lot since COVID-19, and I’ll tell you it’s not good when I get up out of bed in the morning, let alone after a trek up to my work space.

My wife and I were recently talking about ... something ... I don’t remember ... but it led us to look up Kirk Cameron’s age. He’s 50. We’re both older than Kirk Cameron.