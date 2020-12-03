MARK McCARTHY: I’m much too young to be this dang old

When did I get old?
That’s a question a lot of us ask when we realize we can’t do some of the things we used to do.
I used to walk up and then back down the trail at the Scotts Bluff National Monument without any trouble. Today, it’s a victory if I can take off my socks without losing my balance.
With the Star-Herald editorial staff working from home again, my new work space is on the second story of our house. My wife and I typically spend our time in the basement — that’s where our bedroom is, it’s where my man cave is, it’s where our grandkids’ toy room is. The main floor and second story are the domains of our mothers, but there was a space that could serve as an office, so here I am on the second floor.
I told you all that so I could tell you this ... it’s a long journey up and down the stairs. I’ve been checking my heart rate a lot since COVID-19, and I’ll tell you it’s not good when I get up out of bed in the morning, let alone after a trek up to my work space.
My wife and I were recently talking about ... something ... I don’t remember ... but it led us to look up Kirk Cameron’s age. He’s 50. We’re both older than Kirk Cameron.
I find myself more and more needing the updates at the beginning of TV shows. You know the ones where the character’s voice says, “Previously on SWAT ...” All the time, there’s stuff that happened that I don’t remember.
In the year I was born, Dr. Christian Barnard performed the first successful heart transplant, Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy were assassinated, the first Big Mac went on sale at McDonald’s for 49 cents, the Boeing 747 made its maiden flight, emergency 911 telephone service started in the USA and Viet Cong troops launched the Tet Offensive in North Vietnam,
To this day, the main thing I remember about the Tet Offensive is that it was included in a book I was supposed to write a book report about, but I got bored with the book and didn’t finish it. When the teacher asked me about what happened, she quickly figured out that I didn’t have a clue.
I did some research about the actual day I was born, and kind of wish I hadn’t. On that day, “Rosemary’s Baby” was released in theaters. There’s one you just want to share a birthday with.
They say age is just a number, but I wish there were more days when that number felt like 35 instead of 75. Heck, I’ll take feeling like I’m 52 for a change.
I complain about feeling old a lot, but really I’m happy with life. So many people have to deal with way more than I do. That hit me last week when I heard a classmate of mine had a heart attack.
So, I’ll take my high heart rate and aches and pains, and head to the office space I’m thankful for to do the job I’m thankful to have.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!