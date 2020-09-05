MARK McCARTHY: Is advancing technology just us being lazy

Is technology really making things easier for us, or are we just a different level of lazy?

It’s often been said that every parent wants life to be easier for their children than it was for them. In many ways, we’ve accomplished that goal and then some.

When I was a kid (I know, roll your eyes and picture me yelling, “Get outta my yard!”) I would get on my bike at home on Avenue P in Scottsbluff and take off for the day.

Some days you could find me riding around by the zoo, which was a far sight different from what we have now. My memory is probably faded over the years, but I remember the zoo grounds being far more dirt than there is now. It seems like there was a llama or some other large critter that would spit at you near the front entrance. And, of course, there was Tom and Judy, gorillas prone to toss their poo at unsuspecting guests. We always remembered Tom because he shared his name with my dad.

Other days, I remember riding to Hare’s Market, a convenience store on 20th Street by the railroad tracks where the daycare is now. I would buy as many packs of baseball or football cards as my allowance would, well, allow. The changes in the baseball card market are insane compared to what they used to be, but that’s a subject all for itself.

When I was able to drive, I started out in a 1975 Chevrolet Impala, then a 1978 Ford Thunderbird. I saw both of those cars recently on a list of the biggest vehicles ever manufactured. Back then, I could do small repairs and change the oil on my cars. I’m far from being a skilled mechanic, but at least back then you could find the oil filter and change the battery without taking out half the engine.