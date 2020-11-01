MARK McCARTHY: Looking for the silver lining

That’s when two people in hazmat suits - you know, the fluffy white ones that make them look like Marshmallow Man - came out from behind a couple of cars and began frantically waving at me. This was my cue I was somewhere I shouldn’t be.

Working on a looking back story, I asked Alliance fire chief Troy Shoemaker, who was then the Scottsbluff hazmat coordinator, about some chucklehead wandering around the scene.

“We had more than one,” he said. “It was kind of a, ‘What were you thinking?’ I’m there, and I’m thinking why would anybody, other than maybe getting a good picture or two. It’s kind of like, ‘What the hell?’”

The next 24 hours or so is a bit of a blur, but I know we were evacuated again and the sequence began a string of about two months where the Star-Herald had at least one story about the derailment every day.

Over those days, I came to know mayor Mark Harris, city manager Rick Kuckkahn and Shoemaker pretty well, and I appreciated each one of them as they answered every question I had and helped out in any way they could.