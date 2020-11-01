MARK McCARTHY: Looking for the silver lining

As a reporter, you hope to have a defining moment or story you can look back on as most memorable.
For me, it’s the Nov. 4, 2000, train derailment and resulting benzene spill in Scottsbluff.
I lived close to the railroad tracks, and that night, I remember hearing a banging noise outside and thinking it was an unusual time for them to be connecting cars, at 10:28 p.m. Little did I know, it was disconnecting cars I was hearing.
Shortly after that, my family and I were evacuated from our home, as were my parents and my brother’s family. We all ended up at Gillette Dairy, where my dad was a route manager. Six adults, four children under the age of five and a few pets hanging out in the office overnight.
The following morning, we were told we could go back home. Shortly after that, my editor at the time, Steve Frederick, called asking if I could help with a special edition of the paper we were going to put out - one of the few times in history the Star-Herald would print a Monday edition. I asked who all was helping, and he said at that point it was just me, although many of our great staff turned up to help as the day went along.
I grabbed a camera and headed toward the derailment. Going up Avenue I, I could see rail cars strewn along the tracks, but no emergency vehicles to be found. Not knowing any better, I parked at the Capri Motel and started walking west along the tracks, shooting photos as I went. The weather had turned cold and windy and a light snow was falling, and I can vividly remember my face beginning to go numb.
That’s when two people in hazmat suits - you know, the fluffy white ones that make them look like Marshmallow Man - came out from behind a couple of cars and began frantically waving at me. This was my cue I was somewhere I shouldn’t be.
Working on a looking back story, I asked Alliance fire chief Troy Shoemaker, who was then the Scottsbluff hazmat coordinator, about some chucklehead wandering around the scene.
“We had more than one,” he said. “It was kind of a, ‘What were you thinking?’ I’m there, and I’m thinking why would anybody, other than maybe getting a good picture or two. It’s kind of like, ‘What the hell?’”
The next 24 hours or so is a bit of a blur, but I know we were evacuated again and the sequence began a string of about two months where the Star-Herald had at least one story about the derailment every day.
Over those days, I came to know mayor Mark Harris, city manager Rick Kuckkahn and Shoemaker pretty well, and I appreciated each one of them as they answered every question I had and helped out in any way they could.
“Compliments to the paper, too,” Kuckkahn said when I talked to him about the derailment recently. “The coverage was fair and unbiased and objective and all of that. I think that was critically important, too, because the public is hungry for information. What’s going on? I think the paper did a really great job of covering it objectively and maintaining that calm throughout the community. We’re taking care of it. We’re on top of it. We’re working our best to clean it up. All media did a nice job of that.”
I talked to Harris, too, and he said those days remind him of today.
“The big thing we wanted to do was inform the people,” he said. “It reminds me a little bit of the COVID thing going on right now. That night, we didn’t want to panic people. ... We didn’t have enough information available to panic people or to say everything’s great either. We had to respond based on what our local people were telling us, and we made decisions.”
We had never met prior to the derailment, but in the aftermath, Shoemaker and I teamed up to write an article about the derailment for Firehouse Magazine.
Some of the people I write about become friends, some good friends. When we sat down recently in his office at the Alliance Fire Department to look back at the derailment, something Troy said summed up things for me.
“It’s hard to believe that it’ll be 20 years ago,” he said. “We’re sitting here, and both of us can remember Nov. 4, 2000, about 10:28 p.m. on a Saturday night. We can rattle that off. ...
“Look what happened 20 years ago, the two of us are sitting here today talking. That one thing right there is what introduced you and I. So, if you want to look at a silver lining to that whole thing, it’s the two of us developed a friendship, and that friendship is still going today,” Troy said. “If you want to look at something good, this is it right here. No doubt in my mind.”
