MARK McCARTHY: Navigating the world of telemarketers

I thought so, Emily.

Many years ago, back in the days before cell phones, a call came from Sports Illustrated wanting to sell me a magazine subscription.

I had just settled in to watch Game 1 of the World Series when this call came.

The voice on the line rattled off the scripted sales pitch. Normally I would have cut them off early, but I wanted to let this one go because I had an answer.

When the voice finished with, “If you have a few minutes, we can get you signed up today,” I was ready.

“I don’t have a few minutes,” I said. “I was just sitting down to watch the World Series and if you were any kind of a sports magazine, you wouldn’t be calling people right now.”

Again, I got hung up on.

Back even further, it was easy to tell the legitimate callers from the telemarketers when they would ask for my parents. My mom’s name is Twilla, so the random callers would typically stumble over the pronunciation.

Callers for dad were even easier to catch. Dad’s given name and his name on most legal documents was Thomas. Everybody knew him, however, as Tom. Except for one of his aunts who always called him Tommy.