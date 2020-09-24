MARK McCARTHY: ‘Nice manly war cry, Dad’

I’m no expert on what the procedure entails, but my understanding is that a water cushion and some kind of shock waves blast away at your body, causing the large kidney stones to break up into tiny, but still irritating stones. I honestly didn’t pay very close attention when the doctor described it because I figured I was going to be under anesthesia, and he should know what he’s doing.

After the procedure, your body still needs to extract fluids, no matter how much you know it’s not going to go well. So, I knew I had to pee again at some point.

The feeling you get when you urinate after a lithotripsy can only be described as if someone lit a needle on fire and jammed it into ... um ... your business. My normal procedure was to scream each time as I relieved myself.

That night, my kids were staying with me, one sleeping in the recliner and me on the couch. In the middle of the night, I, regretfully, woke up and had to go to the bathroom.

I urinated.

I yelled.

I went back to lay down on the couch.

From the recliner came the voice of my son, Jerod, who I didn’t even realize was awake.

“Nice manly war cry, Dad.”