MARK McCARTHY: ‘Nice manly war cry, Dad’

When my wife was filling out her Match.com profile 7 1/2 years ago and it asked her to identify her perfect match, I’m absolutely positive she didn’t ask for someone who would take her on frequent trips to hospital emergency rooms.
And yet, she found me!
In the time she’s known me, Rhonda has seen me through a dislocated elbow, hernia surgery, the realization that I’m diabetic and a separated shoulder and ruptured Achilles tendon in one event. I came with a pre-existing pain near my right rib that started about 20 years ago and doctors haven’t been able to diagnose. Needless to say, Rhonda took me on an as-is basis with no manufacturers warranty left.
And then there were the kidney stones. Oh, the kidney stones.
We realized there might be an issue one day just a few months after we first met, and a visit to the urologist revealed five stones. If you’ve never seen a kidney stone, they come in different shapes and sizes and types. Mine were calcium oxalate stones.
These are not a smooth stone like a smooth little pebble or something of that sort. Oh no, these stones look like a goat-head thorn that you would get in your shoe along the roadside.
A few days later, after hoping to pass the stones on my own, and a trip to the ER due to extreme pain, we scheduled a procedure called lithotripsy to break up the stones.
I’m no expert on what the procedure entails, but my understanding is that a water cushion and some kind of shock waves blast away at your body, causing the large kidney stones to break up into tiny, but still irritating stones. I honestly didn’t pay very close attention when the doctor described it because I figured I was going to be under anesthesia, and he should know what he’s doing.
After the procedure, your body still needs to extract fluids, no matter how much you know it’s not going to go well. So, I knew I had to pee again at some point.
The feeling you get when you urinate after a lithotripsy can only be described as if someone lit a needle on fire and jammed it into ... um ... your business. My normal procedure was to scream each time as I relieved myself.
That night, my kids were staying with me, one sleeping in the recliner and me on the couch. In the middle of the night, I, regretfully, woke up and had to go to the bathroom.
I urinated.
I yelled.
I went back to lay down on the couch.
From the recliner came the voice of my son, Jerod, who I didn’t even realize was awake.
“Nice manly war cry, Dad.”
At this point, sitting is uncomfortable. Laying down is uncomfortable. Standing, walking, everything is uncomfortable. Sleep is elusive.
I was talking with a friend at work about how I couldn’t sleep very well, and he suggested taking a sleep aid. I thought, “There’s an idea.”
That was not a good idea. What I learned is that a sleep aid, combined with the pain medication made me very interesting that night.
Rhonda tells me that at one point I was calling out Captain America for being a sissy and Batman could take him. This is very interesting because I’m not a big fan of superhero movies, and really didn’t know I had an opinion either way.
Rhonda says she told me I’d better be careful about what I say, to which I responded, “It’s OK. I have backup.”
Over the next several months, I had four more lithotripsy procedures because my stones were fighters and didn’t want to just give up and go away. The sad thing is that I began to look forward to the procedures because at least I knew I was going to get a few hours of sleep.
