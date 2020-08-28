MARK McCARTHY: ‘Not throwing away my shot’

My wife and I recently watched Hamilton when it became available on Disney Plus.
I used to think I knew some history, but watching this play told me I didn’t know nearly enough about Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury. He’s not just the guy on the $10 bill who died in a duel with Aaron Burr.
The musical itself was amazing. I loved the portrayal of Marquis de Lafayette of France and Thomas Jefferson, both played with gusto by the same actor. The character of King George was excellently done even before we found out that the actor who plays him in Hamilton is the same guy who voices Kristof on the Frozen movies. Note: the Frozen reference is a product of having grandchildren although there is some really good humor there for adults as well.
I did not know (or didn’t remember because I’m sure one of my history teachers would have told me at some point) that Alexander Hamilton’s son, Phillip, had died as the result of a duel. On the same field in New Jersey where Alexander Hamilton dueled with Burr. And Phillip was treated by the same physician who would later tend to his father.
I did not know that Hamilton himself was an orphan, having been born out of wedlock in Charlestown, Nevis, British Leeward Islands before being taken in by a wealthy merchant. He was sent to New York to pursue his education, so the orphan who came to our country as an immigrant became one of the founding fathers of our land.
Lin-Manuel Miranda has put together an engaging, entertaining and informative musical in which he plays the title role.
What really struck me toward the end of the production is finding out that Hamilton’s wife, Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton lived another 50 years after his assassination. Fifty years!
She didn’t sit back and relax in those years either. Elizabeth was significant in raising funds for the Washington Monument and perhaps more importantly, she helped establish the first orphanage in New York.
Now, I told you all of that to tell you this ... our circumstances are out of our control. How we handle ourselves in those circumstances and as a result of them is more within our control.
Albert Einstein was dyslexic, didn’t speak until he was four and his teachers told him he wouldn’t amount to anything. He turned out okay, it seems.
Walt Disney was fired from his first job because his boss said he had “no imagination.” I think Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and the many other characters he created would say otherwise.
Jim Abbott was born without a right hand. During his Major League Baseball career he pitched for the California Angels, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers, even logging a no-hitter in his career. He would rest his glove on the stump of his right arm when he pitched, quickly transferring the glove to his left hand after each pitch to either field the ball or take the throw back from the catcher. Many a team tried to bunt on him, but Abbott was adept with the glove and the strategy didn’t work.
William Michael Albert Broad was called an “idle boy” by one of his teachers. When he later became Billy Idol, he of White Wedding and Rebel Yell punk rock fame, he cited that teacher as inspiration for his new name and for driving him to succeed.
Nobody ever said life would be easy, and if you think you’ve had it easy, consider yourself truly blessed. The rest of us deal with financial challenges, relationship difficulties (friendships, family and marital), struggles with addiction and not feeling like we’re ever good enough. And that’s okay.
Giving up under difficult circumstances is one way to handle them. The other way is to handle them as Hamilton did and say, “I’m not throwing away my shot.”