MARK McCARTHY: ‘Not throwing away my shot’

My wife and I recently watched Hamilton when it became available on Disney Plus.

I used to think I knew some history, but watching this play told me I didn’t know nearly enough about Alexander Hamilton, the first Secretary of the Treasury. He’s not just the guy on the $10 bill who died in a duel with Aaron Burr.

The musical itself was amazing. I loved the portrayal of Marquis de Lafayette of France and Thomas Jefferson, both played with gusto by the same actor. The character of King George was excellently done even before we found out that the actor who plays him in Hamilton is the same guy who voices Kristof on the Frozen movies. Note: the Frozen reference is a product of having grandchildren although there is some really good humor there for adults as well.

I did not know (or didn’t remember because I’m sure one of my history teachers would have told me at some point) that Alexander Hamilton’s son, Phillip, had died as the result of a duel. On the same field in New Jersey where Alexander Hamilton dueled with Burr. And Phillip was treated by the same physician who would later tend to his father.

I did not know that Hamilton himself was an orphan, having been born out of wedlock in Charlestown, Nevis, British Leeward Islands before being taken in by a wealthy merchant. He was sent to New York to pursue his education, so the orphan who came to our country as an immigrant became one of the founding fathers of our land.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has put together an engaging, entertaining and informative musical in which he plays the title role.