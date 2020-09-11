MARK McCARTHY: Recollections of a day like no other

It was just another day that turned out to be a day like no other.

I had a couple of things scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, including a phone interview with Nebraska’s Third District Congressman Tom Osborne. At 6:46 a.m., change happened, not only for that day, but for days and weeks and years to come.

The the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower, speculation was that it was a horrible accident. When the second plane hit the South Tower 17 minutes later, it became clear this was no random plane that got off it’s flight plan. Another plane crashed into the Pentagon at 7:37 a.m. Minutes later, the Federal Aviation Administration had grounded all civilian aircraft and ordered all aircraft in flight to land immediately.

By this time, I was in the office at the Star-Herald, watching on the news along with most of our staff.

An audible gasp was heard in our office, and I’m sure across the nation when the South Tower collapsed at 7:59 a.m. and again 29 minutes after that when the North Tower collapsed. The devastation we were seeing was unfathomable.

As a newspaper, however, we had a job to do, and that job would be drastically different from what we thought it was going to be that day. It was reported that Congress had been taken to a safe place in Washington as was Vice President Dick Cheney.

A short while later, word came of Flight 93 crashing in the fields of Pennsylvania. It wasn’t until much later that any of us knew the heroics that had taken place on that plane as a group of passengers rebelled against their hijackers and prevented further loss of life by sacrificing their own.