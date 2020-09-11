MARK McCARTHY: Recollections of a day like no other

It was just another day that turned out to be a day like no other.
I had a couple of things scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, including a phone interview with Nebraska’s Third District Congressman Tom Osborne. At 6:46 a.m., change happened, not only for that day, but for days and weeks and years to come.
The the first plane hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower, speculation was that it was a horrible accident. When the second plane hit the South Tower 17 minutes later, it became clear this was no random plane that got off it’s flight plan. Another plane crashed into the Pentagon at 7:37 a.m. Minutes later, the Federal Aviation Administration had grounded all civilian aircraft and ordered all aircraft in flight to land immediately.
By this time, I was in the office at the Star-Herald, watching on the news along with most of our staff.
An audible gasp was heard in our office, and I’m sure across the nation when the South Tower collapsed at 7:59 a.m. and again 29 minutes after that when the North Tower collapsed. The devastation we were seeing was unfathomable.
As a newspaper, however, we had a job to do, and that job would be drastically different from what we thought it was going to be that day. It was reported that Congress had been taken to a safe place in Washington as was Vice President Dick Cheney.
A short while later, word came of Flight 93 crashing in the fields of Pennsylvania. It wasn’t until much later that any of us knew the heroics that had taken place on that plane as a group of passengers rebelled against their hijackers and prevented further loss of life by sacrificing their own.
We would all like to imagine that we would have the wherewithal and courage to do what those people did, but would we? I pray that we never have to find out.
Our reporters all began making phone calls to local officials and anyone who we thought might give an interesting perspective on the day. I went to the Scottsbluff Fire Department to talk to the folks there. My most memorable moment that day was meeting with a group of area pastors at, I believe, the Baptist Church in Scottsbluff. I can remember the group of them sitting around a couple of tables talking about their thoughts about what had happened and where God is in these times.
I don’t remember a lot of what was said around those tables, but I do remember one pastor’s take that the Bible says God has numbered the very hairs on everyone’s head, God was there in New York, and in Washington, and in Pennsylvania. He knows every individual’s story, and He values each individual more than we will ever know.
Plenty of times we question why a loving God allows these things to happen, and we will likely all wonder for the rest of our days. I’ve not heard the definitive answer to this question, but I do know that man’s free will allows us to do horrible things to each other, and we’ve been doing it since Cain and Abel.
Our world here in Scottsbluff/Gering was full of shock and questions and tears. For my brother, Jim, who lives and works in the Omaha area, it was eerie.
A lasting image will forever be White House Chief of Staff Andy Card leaning in as President Bush was with a group of grade school children at a school in Florida. And then our President left. Air Force One landed briefly in Louisiana to allow the president to address the nation, and then he was back on the move.
‘Throughout the day, we kept abreast of the news on TV sets in the office,” Jim said. “I was sitting at my desk in the afternoon, which had a north facing window. I looked up and saw a couple planes on descent. At first, I didn’t think anything of it, but then it struck me that there were supposed to be no planes in the air. At the same time, I heard the news announcer on TV saying the president had left Louisiana and they were not aware of where he was headed. I thought, ‘I know where he’s headed: Bellevue.’ Living around Offutt (Air Force Base), you see the Air Force One fleet often, and I quickly recognized that plane.”
Later in the day, Jim watched as Air Force One left Nebraska.
“We were watching the news when they said he was about to depart,” he said. “We went outside to watch. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a plane that large take off at such a steep angle, so quickly.”
For President Bush and for the rest of our country, that day 19 years ago was only the beginning, and there was a message of reassurance and strength to be delivered to the American public to let them know the country would fight, and the terrorists would be brought to justice. That message had to come from the White House, not from a President hiding in a bunker in Nebraska.
Over the years, we all have our recollections of 9-11. For me, the way our country came together in such dark days made me proud to be a part of this great nation.
