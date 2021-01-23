MARK McCARTHY: Remembering an old friend

Some people you work with are totally forgettable. Others are Mel Sauer.

When I worked as the sports director at KPNY radio back in the early 2000s, Mel was on the staff selling advertising, recording commercials and doing weather reports.

I was amazed at Mel’s ability to work a reel-to-reel recorder and all of the equipment in our sound booth. I was amazed even more at how Mel’s knew exactly the right spacing on his old typewriter to fill in the blanks of an advertising contract form. And the ultimate was Mel’s ability to walk out to the parking lot of the studio and know how many cars were there.

Did I mention that Mel was blind? That’s important as you read that last paragraph again.

I suppose over years of using the studio equipment, Mel was able to get used to where everything was, so that would explain that one.

Again, years of use would explain the typewriter ability. Mel also had a braille typewriter that he used for his commercial scripts or whatever he was going to use on the air.