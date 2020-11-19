MARK McCARTHY: Some of the simple joys of life

We all have things we enjoy and take for granted.
Among those things for me was opening up a bottle of Mountain Dew and getting that first rush of air, the smell of the carbonated gold and taking that first swallow as the citrus flavor takes over your mouth and burns all the way down your throat.
A second thing was opening a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. The smell of chocolate and peanut butter, then the taste of the two flavors as you chew the delicious candy.
You may have noticed the use of the word “was” there. You see, COVID-19 has taken that from me.
After a few days of symptoms, I was sitting on the couch, talking to Rhonda and opened up a piece of candy and a Mountain Dew. And there was nothing. I put them both directly under my nose. Nothing. Stuck the bite-size peanut butter cup in my mouth. Nothing. Took a swallow of Dew. Nothing.
“It’s gone,” I told Rhonda, who had also tested positive for the virus.
My loss of taste and smell is a minor thing, and they tell me it will come back eventually, but there’s something a little depressing about a world where a Reese’s and a Dew don’t taste good.
It’s hard to describe the sensation of the loss of taste and smell. Your brain knows what each thing should taste like, so it seems to try to plant that as you’re eating something, a sort of placebo effect.
Oddly enough, when you drink certain items, you get different sensations without the actual taste. I can tell the difference in the feel (for lack of a better way to put it) between a Dew and a Dr. Pepper, for example. While I can’t taste it, foods that are spicy feel spicy, and the same thing with sweets. It’s a weird sensation.
Let there be no doubt, this is a nasty virus and it hits people differently. Friends of mine believe they’ve had it and showed very minor symptoms or none at all.
So many others have been struck and ended up in the hospital or have died from it.
There is no rhyme or reason to this virus. Symptoms come and go. I’ve had body aches, headaches, cough, congestion, stomach pain, chills and fever among other things.
One minute, you feel like you’re improving and on the mend. The next minute, you feel like you just went 15 rounds with Mike Tyson.
The randomness of this virus is what makes it so difficult to treat and understand.
My wife is a healthcare worker and we have both of our mothers living with us, so we’ve been extra cautious, wearing masks, sanitizing, following the precautions. And we both got it.
Once we knew Rhonda was positive, we quarantined ourselves in our basement, in separate rooms at first, until I started showing symptoms.
I had to set up my test through Test Nebraska, and ended up scheduling the first available appointment in Alliance. I have the utmost respect for the people who do these tests. At one point, there were eight vehicles in the line at the testing center north of the hospital there, and they were moving us through pretty quickly.
A woman in full gear waved me into the building and asked for the code from my phone. She logged it, and told me to have a seat, where a second woman was ready to administer my test.
“You can put your phone away,” she told me. So I put it in my pocket.
“You can put your driver’s license away,” she told me. So I put it in my pocket.
“Sit on your hands,” she said. This one brought a little chuckle from me as I’m thinking this is protection for the worker from people flailing about as she rams the biggest Q-tip ever up your nose and it circles back through all of your brain and intestines before she tickles the back of your throat with it. I’m not a fan.
On the day of this test, we were able to get a chuckle out of the website for the Centers for Disease Control. The information they gave out lists the website as https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine-isolation.html.
You have to love a website that takes two full lines on a regular sheet of paper and in the middle of it includes if-you-are-sick.
For all who are fighting this virus, I feel for you. For all who have recovered, I’m happy for you. For those who have lost loved ones, I’m praying for you.
At this point, I want to feel better, and I want to taste a Mountain Dew again.
