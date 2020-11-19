MARK McCARTHY: Some of the simple joys of life

I had to set up my test through Test Nebraska, and ended up scheduling the first available appointment in Alliance. I have the utmost respect for the people who do these tests. At one point, there were eight vehicles in the line at the testing center north of the hospital there, and they were moving us through pretty quickly.

A woman in full gear waved me into the building and asked for the code from my phone. She logged it, and told me to have a seat, where a second woman was ready to administer my test.

“You can put your phone away,” she told me. So I put it in my pocket.

“You can put your driver’s license away,” she told me. So I put it in my pocket.

“Sit on your hands,” she said. This one brought a little chuckle from me as I’m thinking this is protection for the worker from people flailing about as she rams the biggest Q-tip ever up your nose and it circles back through all of your brain and intestines before she tickles the back of your throat with it. I’m not a fan.

On the day of this test, we were able to get a chuckle out of the website for the Centers for Disease Control. The information they gave out lists the website as https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine-isolation.html.