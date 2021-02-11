MARK McCARTHY: The enduring legacy of Valentine’s Day

With its origins falling to a man who was executed, what could possibly go wrong with Valentine’s Day?
While many believe Valentine’s Day was created by Hallmark to sell more greeting cards, this doesn’t appear to be the case.
It’s believed that Emperor Claudius II didn’t want men to marry during wartime, but Bishop Valentine performed secret ceremonies. Claudius, apparently not one prone to romance, had Valentine jailed and executed for the offense. While in jail, legend has it the Bishop wrote a note to the jailer’s daughter and signed it, “from your Valentine.”
England’s King Henry VII declared Feb. 14 the holiday of St. Valentine’s Day in 1537, a full 373 years before Hallmark began making cards in 1910. The Hallmark Channel didn’t debut with sappy Valentine’s and Christmas movies until 2001.
According to research, more than half of the U.S. population celebrates the day by purchasing a card.
Although women do make up more than half of the U.S. population there is nothing to directly correlate those two figures. In fact, about half of the Valentine’s cards are purchased in the six days prior to the holiday, giving me the impression that it’s procrastinating men who make up that figure.
A friend of mine who owned a jewelery store once told me he had a group of customers he called the “14 and 24 club.” This group would notoriously arrive in the store on Valentine’s Day and Christmas Eve to pick up something for their sweethearts.
Gifts, however, appear to be the domain of the women as they purchase 85% of the Valentine’s Day gifts. No figures are available to indicate how many of them are buying their own gifts because of procrastinating men.
Speaking of buying their own gifts, there is an alternative called Singles Awareness Day (SAD) for singles to either celebrate or commiserate their single status.
Teachers will feel the most love on Valentines Day as they will receive the most cards. Children, mothers, wives, sweethearts and pets are next on the list. About 3% of pet owners will give gifts to their pets.
There will be an estimated 189 million stems of roses sold in the U.S. for Valentine’s Day. The red rose is considered the flower of love, likely because it was the favorite flower of Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Men account for 73% of flower sales for the holiday.
More than $1 billion will be spent on chocolate for Valentine’s Day. In 1868, Richard Cadbury was the first to capitalize on this by creating the first box of Valentine’s Day chocolates. More than 35 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates will be sold for Valentine’s Day.
The official world record for the longest marriage for living couples goes to Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher. The Fishers were married for 86 years and 290 days before Mr. Fisher passed away.
What that tells me is Rhonda and I only have to live to be 130 or so to break the record.
I’m guessing that’s not likely to happen, but what I do know is I’m thankful for the five years and 320 days we have been married so far. I am thankful for every one of those days. Through the ups and downs, I know I have a Valentine who stands with me and stands for me. Happy Valentine’s Day to all, and especially to my wonderful wife.