MARK McCARTHY: The enduring legacy of Valentine’s Day

Gifts, however, appear to be the domain of the women as they purchase 85% of the Valentine’s Day gifts. No figures are available to indicate how many of them are buying their own gifts because of procrastinating men.

Speaking of buying their own gifts, there is an alternative called Singles Awareness Day (SAD) for singles to either celebrate or commiserate their single status.

Teachers will feel the most love on Valentines Day as they will receive the most cards. Children, mothers, wives, sweethearts and pets are next on the list. About 3% of pet owners will give gifts to their pets.

There will be an estimated 189 million stems of roses sold in the U.S. for Valentine’s Day. The red rose is considered the flower of love, likely because it was the favorite flower of Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Men account for 73% of flower sales for the holiday.

More than $1 billion will be spent on chocolate for Valentine’s Day. In 1868, Richard Cadbury was the first to capitalize on this by creating the first box of Valentine’s Day chocolates. More than 35 million heart-shaped boxes of chocolates will be sold for Valentine’s Day.