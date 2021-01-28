MARK McCARTHY: The rewards of dependable transportation

There was the one that had the starter that didn’t always spark. We always kept a beat up screwdriver in the glove box in order to have it on hand for those occasions where someone had to touch both terminal screws to connect the spark.

There was the one with the battery that hated the cold so much that anytime it was below 10 degrees or so, I had to leave it on the trickle charger overnight for it to start in the morning.

All of those were actually my 1986 Buick Century. It was a decent car when we bought it, but kept progressively getting worse.

We went to Fort Collins because that was the closest Kia dealer at the time. Kia was a fairly new brand and we had seen an ad for an inexpensive Kia Sephia that we could buy new for much less than what a typical used car cost at the time. We ventured to the dealership, test drove a Sephia and decided we wanted it. The salesman gave us a higher price than what was in the ad, so we showed it to him. He said the car in the ad was at a different dealership in Loveland, and besides, that one didn’t have air conditioning and the one we had just driven did.

“Doesn’t that mean something more to you?” he asked.