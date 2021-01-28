MARK McCARTHY: The rewards of dependable transportation

I love my truck.
She’s a 2014 F-150 STX. The hail dings inflicted on her two years ago kind of makes it look like I’m driving a big, gray golf ball, but it’s paid for, and it’s been a dependable truck for me with the exception of one trip to a wedding in Denver when the water pump cratered out on us.
Our editor and I were talking recently about cars, specifically cars that are not reliable.
Over the years, I’ve had my share of those, but with my truck and Rhonda’s Escape, which also looks like a gray golf ball, we’re blessed right now with vehicles we don’t typically have to worry about.
With the exception of my truck, my favorite car of all time was my 1978 Thunderbird. One might say, that was a big car, but when you consider that before that I had a 1975 Impala, the T-Bird felt like a sports car.
I loved that dark brown T-Bird. I don’t know how many times I switched out the radio, graduating from an 8-track player to a cassette deck and adding better speakers all the time.
My T-Bird was totaled in an accident (not me driving), and there was a line of cars that followed.
There was one that leaked anti-freeze to the point where we had to carry a couple of extra bottles in the trunk for those times when it got too cold and had to have more.
There was the one that had the starter that didn’t always spark. We always kept a beat up screwdriver in the glove box in order to have it on hand for those occasions where someone had to touch both terminal screws to connect the spark.
There was the one with the battery that hated the cold so much that anytime it was below 10 degrees or so, I had to leave it on the trickle charger overnight for it to start in the morning.
All of those were actually my 1986 Buick Century. It was a decent car when we bought it, but kept progressively getting worse.
We went to Fort Collins because that was the closest Kia dealer at the time. Kia was a fairly new brand and we had seen an ad for an inexpensive Kia Sephia that we could buy new for much less than what a typical used car cost at the time. We ventured to the dealership, test drove a Sephia and decided we wanted it. The salesman gave us a higher price than what was in the ad, so we showed it to him. He said the car in the ad was at a different dealership in Loveland, and besides, that one didn’t have air conditioning and the one we had just driven did.
“Doesn’t that mean something more to you?” he asked.
“Look,” I replied, “I’m driving an ‘86 Buick where the air conditioner only blows hot air and the windows don’t go down. No, it doesn’t mean a thing to me.”
We got the car with the air conditioning at the price of the other car.
And when we got home, we donated the old Buick that leaked anti-freeze, only started when it was warm, only started when it wanted to, only blew hot air from the air conditioner and had windows that didn’t go down to the Scottsbluff Fire Department.
I only wish I could have been there when they used that car for training and set it on fire.