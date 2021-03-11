MARK McCARTHY: There are still good people out there doing good things

Things like that are happening all around us, and being done by people who are just trying to help and make someone’s day.

This surely won’t cover everything, but if you’re one of those people who pays for the car behind you in the fast food line, thank you.

If you’re someone who clears snow from your neighbor’s sidewalk, thank you. I know there’s one of those people on my block.

Just down the street, there is a family who chose to put out food for kids who may not have been getting a decent lunch when the schools closed down. To those people, and many others like them, thank you.

To those people who will send a card or a text or actually pick up the phone and call people just to let them know they’re loved and being thought of, thank you.

You never know who all you might be touching with what you might think is the smallest gesture, so keep it up.

We all have our part to play, and our ways to help. There is a song by Casting Crowns called “Start Right Here.” The lyrics have really hit home for my wife and I lately.

“But we wanna see the heart set free and the tyrants kneel

“The walls fall down and our land be healed