MARK McCARTHY: There are still good people out there doing good things

It’s so easy these days to say the world is flawed and we’re all a mess.
Then a phone call comes in like the one I got last week from Sandy of Fort Laramie, Wyoming. Sandy had come to Wal-Mart in Scottsbluff to do some shopping, but when she got to the register, she discovered she had forgotten her wallet and had no way to pay for her items.
Sandy doesn’t know the name of the woman who was behind her in line, but this woman saw the distress, and paid for Sandy’s items.
“Things like this don’t happen to me,” Sandy told me on the phone. She called the Star-Herald because she wanted to express her appreciation for this person and remind folks that there are good things happening around us, even if they don’t get much attention.
“More and more, I appreciate what she did for me,” Sandy said.
Usually, it’s the big things that get our attention, and I’m not saying those things aren’t worthy of praise. That’s not the case at all. There would be plenty of people struggling without the food giveaways in our communities, not just the ones that have popped up in the last year, but also the food pantries and the like that were here pre-COVID.
However, a small thing like a woman paying for her purchases at Wal-Mart meant more than that woman will ever know to Sandy.
Things like that are happening all around us, and being done by people who are just trying to help and make someone’s day.
This surely won’t cover everything, but if you’re one of those people who pays for the car behind you in the fast food line, thank you.
If you’re someone who clears snow from your neighbor’s sidewalk, thank you. I know there’s one of those people on my block.
Just down the street, there is a family who chose to put out food for kids who may not have been getting a decent lunch when the schools closed down. To those people, and many others like them, thank you.
To those people who will send a card or a text or actually pick up the phone and call people just to let them know they’re loved and being thought of, thank you.
You never know who all you might be touching with what you might think is the smallest gesture, so keep it up.
We all have our part to play, and our ways to help. There is a song by Casting Crowns called “Start Right Here.” The lyrics have really hit home for my wife and I lately.
“But we wanna see the heart set free and the tyrants kneel
“The walls fall down and our land be healed
“But church if we want to see a change in the world out there