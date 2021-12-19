MATT HOLINER: Let's talk weather

Tornadoes, hail, and damaging wind — in December? The weather across the country over the last week could easily make you double check the calendar. Of all the months of the year, December typically brings the least amount of severe weather.
Instead, we’ve seen the most 75 mph or higher thunderstorm wind gusts in a single day since at least 2004 and the deadliest tornado outbreak in the United States since May 2011. Is this the new normal for winter?
For severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to form, you need four ingredients: shear, lift, instability and moisture. Shear (winds changing direction and/or speed with height) and lift (from a cold front or low pressure system) occur throughout the year. In winter, instability, which is the difference in temperatures with height in the atmosphere, and moisture levels are typically suppressed.
Over the last week though, surface temperatures and humidity levels were well above normal for many locations, giving us all four severe weather ingredients. This is becoming more common.
Of all the seasons, winter is warming the fastest. Every state has seen average winter temperatures rise by at least 1 degree, and 70% have seen temperatures rise by 3 degrees or more since 1970. The greatest increase in winter temperatures has occurred over the Great Lakes region and the Northeast. Since warmer air also holds more moisture, we’ve seen a similar increase in humidity levels. These increases are making it more likely for us to experience severe weather in our colder months.
A look at the tornado data reflects this. While the overall number of tornadoes in the United States has not been changing, we are seeing changes in when and where tornadoes are occurring. Since the early 1990s in particular, the frequency of tornadoes in the winter has been going up. At the same time, the number of tornadoes in the summer has been decreasing. This is likely due to the increased temperatures in winter and fewer cold fronts in the summer.
The location of tornadoes is also changing. Traditional Tornado Alley, stretching from North Texas into Nebraska, has seen its number of tornadoes slowly drop since the late 1970s. Meanwhile, more tornadoes have been occurring farther to the east, particularly in the southern Midwest and Southeast. This is believed to be tied to the overall trend of expanding drought conditions in the West and more frequent rain events in the East. This eastward shift is particularly dangerous, as it puts the location of greatest tornado occurrence in more populated areas.
While warmer than normal temperatures and severe weather are becoming more common during the winter, snow is becoming less common. An analysis of U.S. weather stations found that 63% have seen a decrease in snowfall amounts since the 1970s. The biggest drops have occurred in the South and West Coast. Warmer conditions during the winter mean fewer days where it’s cold enough for snow to fall. This is resulting in more rain events than snow events for everyone. In the western U.S., the decreased snowfall is also associated with the overall decrease in precipitation.
About 36% of weather stations have seen increasing snowfall amounts since the 1970s, particularly in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions. At first, this may seem strange considering that winter temperatures have warmed the most in these locations. However, just like the United States is seeing heavier rain events due to the increased moisture content of the atmosphere, so to have we seen an increase in heavier snow events. When temperatures are cold enough, more snow tends to fall.
Warmer winter temperatures are leading to decreased ice cover on the Great Lakes. When the lakes aren’t covered with ice, more evaporation occurs, providing the moisture for lake-effect snow events. There has been a subsequent uptick in lake-effect snow amounts.
While there may be an increase in snowfall for some locations in the short term, it appears unlikely that this will last. The snowfall season has decreased in many locations by about two weeks since the 1970s. This trend is expected to continue, and the shorter snow season will ultimately lead to a decrease in snowfall, despite the heavier events.
In simulations run by the 10 most reliable climate models, all found a decrease in snow cover for the Northeast and Great Lakes regions in the second half of the 21st century. Depending on the amount of warming, the snow cover could be reduced by 50% to 75% of present-day levels.
After the warmest summer on record and third warmest fall, winter in the contiguous United States is off to a warm and surprising start as well. The severe weather events over the last week in the Midwest are a reminder that we must be prepared for extreme weather at all times of the year.
And with extreme weather becoming more likely in a warming world, the next event will likely be sooner than we think.
Matt Holiner is the meteorologist for Lee Enterprises’ Midwest newspapers, including the Star-Herald.