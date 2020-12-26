MATTHEW HANSEN: A Silver Lining in 2020: Nebraskans Team Up to Help Families,

A group led by Nebraska Children and Families launched the Child Care Referral Network at www.nechildcarereferral.org, aided by the Buffett Institute, which helped set up the infrastructure to connect with child care providers. Nebraska parents can now quickly and easily search for quality local childcare near home, easing a process that’s especially confusing and stressful during a pandemic.

The Buffett Institute issued guidelines on how to reopen childcare as safely as possible, offering advice to child care providers at a time when precious little guidance was available.

Two surveys of child care providers showed policy makers and the public that COVID-19 had pushed Nebraska child care to the brink, with more than half of providers surveyed saying they would “probably” or “definitely” need financial help if the pandemic continues or worsens.

Early childhood organizations found and distributed available money, including private dollars and federal funds, to hurting child care providers. When no thermometers were available, they found and delivered thousands, free of charge, to Nebraska child care programs. When no hand sanitizer could be found, they coordinated the delivery of that, too.