MATTHEW HANSEN: Nebraska experts show path forward to fund better early childhood education

Put simply, we were half-funding early childhood in Nebraska long before COVID-19 struck.

“If we’re going to get money to stabilize early care and education, we need to recognize that the system we have wasn’t stable before COVID,” says Huddleston-Casas, the associate director of workforce planning and development for the Buffett Early Childhood Institute at the University of Nebraska.

Huddleston-Casas’ work proposes a phased solution to this gap, including higher federal and state contributions and an injection of business and philanthropic money.

All this work in Nebraska provides a model to other states, something that can be replicated across the U.S. as we try to move from a frustrating present for American childcare into a better future.

“There haven’t been a lot of states who have done real thinking about this,” says Simon Workman, an early childhood funding expert and former director for early childhood policy at the Center for American Progress. “Putting the governance piece together with the finance piece is really the sweet spot. And it’s something that Nebraska is leading on, to be quite honest.”