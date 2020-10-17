MATTHEW HANSEN: Nebraska’s Child Care Problems Are Hurting Businesses and the State’s Bottom Line

Together, and only together, Nebraskans can rebuild the state’s struggling child care system, which is reeling during COVID-19.

We can do it in a way that makes age-old problems, like a statewide shortage of quality child care, largely disappear. And we can do it in a way that benefits families, companies, communities, and our state economy.

That was the message Nebraskans delivered to the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee at a recent hearing. Child care providers, the University of Nebraska’s president, business leaders, and experts made the case to state senators that solving this child care dilemma is crucial, while showing them solutions are already being developed.

The group of allies was joined by Sen. John Stinner, Republican from Gering and chairman of the Appropriations Committee, who argued that doing nothing is already costing the state a staggering amount.

During the hearing, Stinner asked for Nebraskans’ help. He wants business owners and parents from each of the state’s 93 counties to fill out the following survey at http://bit.ly/SenStinnersurvey as the Legislature tries to understand just how much COVID-19 has damaged child care.