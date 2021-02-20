MATTHEW HANSEN: Stinner: COVID-19 Exposes Nebraska’s Child Care Problems

The numbers are striking. Some 51% of 1,050 parents responding to Stinner’s survey said they have missed work because of child care issues during COVID-19. Nearly half had to reduce work hours. More than a third lack sufficient child care for their children.

The voices from the survey are more striking still. Many Nebraska parents are fearful and frustrated.

How am I supposed to work full-time and care for my children full-time?

Why am I being forced to choose between my economic future and my family’s future?

“It has made it extremely hard to be a good mom and a good wife, all while trying to be a good employee,” wrote a Buffalo County parent. “It’s been hard. It’s been draining. Above all, it’s been financially debilitating.”

Business owners surveyed also reported massive child care challenges. Nearly 80% of employers said they have made changes to employee schedules because of child care issues during COVID. And 71% of employers said workers have arrived late, left early, or missed work because of child care problems.