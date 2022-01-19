OPINION: A rabbi, a terrorist and the FBI

Sarah Stern, president of The Endowment for Middle East Truth, responded to my request for a statement: “Unfortunately, despite the fact that there has been a huge thawing of relations between Israel and many of the Sunni Arab nations, in far too many pockets of the Muslim population, the old prejudices and conspiracy theories of the past are lingering. According to the investigative journalist Steve Emerson, ‘In rallies and seminars throughout the past year, groups including the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) and the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA) Council for Social Justice demanded that Siddiqui be freed.’”

The Texas synagogue incident should not be seen as separate from the general lawlessness sweeping the country. From shootings in New York, to the stabbing of a young woman in Los Angeles, to looting and unprovoked attacks on the streets in some of our major cities, increasing numbers of the public are fearful about their safety. When I was in school, a visit by the police indicated something serious had occurred. Today, police cars are parked outside schools during the entire school day. The church I attend feels it necessary to place a security guard at the entrance. Robert Jeffress, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Dallas, says people have been trained to spot potential threats from people entering the building and that Dallas police are also on hand.