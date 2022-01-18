OPINION: Bringing star athletes back to earth

This much-shared irritation with entitled sports celebrities precedes the row over COVID-19 vaccinations. But when you add other bad behaviors to contempt for public health measures, you wonder how long before a hole is blown in their inflated value.

Another prominent example is Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets’ guard. New York City mandates that professional athletes be vaccinated if they want to play at home.

Irving was to be paid more than $35 million this season but is not on the court because he refuses to get his shots. Irving says he doesn’t object to the vaccine. He just doesn’t want to be told to get it -- this in a city where delivery guys can’t enter a diner without proof of vaccination.

In November, Mayor-elect Eric Adams said that New York would not make an exemption for Irving. And although the Nets could let Irving play Brooklyn home games if they pay a (paltry) fine of $5,000 per violation, the NBA refused to give a green light. The NBA holds that teams must follow local laws, probably for the sport’s own good.