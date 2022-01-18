OPINION: Lying lips

How do you know when a politician is lying? Answer: when his lips are moving. It’s an old joke, but it fits the Biden administration.

The president went to Atlanta last week where he made claims that would have sent a lie detector off the chart. With a tableau of mostly Black people behind him, Biden again asserted without credible evidence that Republicans are trying to stop minorities from voting. That this is probably false on many levels does not deter Biden, other Democrats, or fundraisers from making the claim because in addition to lying, they are also confirming their belief that too many voters accept whatever they are told from political leaders, especially Democrats. One reason is that the major media rarely question their assertions, while Republicans and their policies are under constant media examination and assault.

The Atlanta speech apparently was viewed by the administration as a good way to change the subject from the economy and the worst inflation in 40 years, but polls show the public isn’t buying it. In major cities, they see supermarket shelves nearly empty of food and other staples. These are scenes more recognizable in poor and totalitarian countries, not America. Who should they believe, their “lying eyes,” or politicians? The verdict is in.