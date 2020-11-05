Pediatrician talks to parents about COVID-19

We can’t let the virus stop us. We need to keep putting one foot ahead of the other. I’ve been impressed how commerce has been able to go on in spite of this. Education has continued showing the heroism of teachers and the community. We should distance and consider virtual learning when possible. I’ve been a mentor for my kindergarten grandson for remote learning, it’s been working well. Everyone is different, we have to take individualized approaches to learning.

In many ways it’s never been better to be a child or young person. Cars are safer, injury risks are much lower. Medicines are better, we understand the world better and are making better decisions in some areas. Illnesses and deaths from infectious diseases have been greatly reduced. Nebraska is a leading state in the percentage of up-to-date immunizations! We are smart.

I think one of the most important things is that children and teenagers have an opportunity to talk to their parents and tell them what’s going on in their lives every day. Parents love and know their children way better than anyone and together they can make the best decisions. Mental health and chemical use are challenges now, parents need to get help from providers when necessary.