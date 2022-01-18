POSITIVELY SPEAKING: The gateway process - pt. 2

Last week I started to unravel a formerly classified document called The Analysis and Assessment of the Gateway Process written in 1983 by Lieutenant Colonel Wayne M. Mcdonnel, whom we will refer to as Wayne. Wayne was tasked by the US Army to study The Gateway Process and its relation to national defense. The Gateway Process is a technique developed by the Monroe Institute from the 1960s through the 1980s. I will do a quick recap, but it will be helpful for you to go back and read last week’s edition if you haven’t already.

I find this document fascinating for two reasons; first is because I often talk about positive thinking and the power of the human mind, and this document discusses concepts of our reality and powers of the human mind that even if only 10% of it was accurate, it’s enough to change the way we think about ourselves dramatically, our capabilities, and the world in which we live. The second reason is that the US Army considered The Gateway Process important enough to study for many years and keep classified for over 20 years.