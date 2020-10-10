ADRIAN SMITH: A V-shaped recovery

In a typical year, the six months from the start of spring to the start of fall fly by: we celebrate summer breaks, family vacations, weddings, and graduations; crops are planted and grown, and harvest begins. These last six months could not have felt more different. Almost every portion of our lives was somehow impacted by the coronavirus and our efforts to fight it. To get back to “normal,” we have work to do.

It may seem like a long time ago, but just six months ago the U.S. economy was at record heights. Unemployment was the lowest in 50 years at 3.8 percent, more jobs had been created than lost for the 113th month in a row, and consumer confidence was near an all-time high. Now, because of shutdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19, industries such as restaurants, hotels, transportation providers, and theatres, which were leading beneficiaries of a strong consumer confidence and a thriving economy, are among the most threatened in our economy.

Last week, the Select Revenue Subcommittee, on which I serve, held a hearing about the plight of restaurants during the pandemic. In the hearing I asked the restauranteurs participating how they had felt about the economy prior to this pandemic. All agreed restaurants were benefiting greatly from the strong economy, and one even noted the first quarter of 2020 was the busiest quarter in the 115-year history of their restaurant.