ADRIAN SMITH: Catastrophe in Afghanistan

America mourns as August 26, 2021 goes down as the deadliest day for the United States military in well over a decade. The situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate as a direct result of President Biden’s gross incompetence. His rushed withdrawal has emboldened terrorists, created unnecessary risk for Americans and our allies, and damaged our reputation abroad.

It is the responsibility of the commander-in-chief to protect and defend our country and our servicemen and women. The drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan is not a new concept, but the way in which President Biden and his administration carried out this decision is disastrous. Rather than acknowledge their failures, the Biden Administration is instead doubling down on a deadline of August 31. He is more committed to the symbolism of the date than to the safety of Americans and our Afghan allies.

We cannot allow for August 31st to come and go without taking action. Speaker Nancy Pelosi must bring Congress back into session to stop the withdrawal of our troops from Afghanistan before this deadline. Speaker Pelosi brought the House of Representatives back to Washington earlier this week to address her $3.5 trillion wish-list. Surely, she can also bring the House back again to address the imminent danger in Afghanistan.