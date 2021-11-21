ADRIAN SMITH: Giving thanks in a time of great challenge

Along with adding to our workforce challenges, the spending bill adds to the crisis at our southern border. The same week U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that 164,303 illegal immigrants were apprehended trying to cross the border, Congressional Democrats passed their bill which encourages more to come. The legislation provides an extended amnesty period to illegal immigrants, allows them to receive Child Tax Credit, and following a five-year waiting period will allow them access to Medicaid, TANF, which is cash welfare, and other benefits that have long been limited to people legally in our country. The focus now should be securing our southern border, not incentivizing more migrants to come unlawfully with these provisions.

Now more than ever, we want businesses to invest in our supply chains, so we have the capacity to make and transport parts and manufacture here in the U.S. In 2017’s tax reform we intentionally allowed U.S. businesses 100% expensing, allowing them to deduct the cost of new equipment and facilities upfront, rather than forcing them to amortize the cost across ten or more tax years. This provision encouraged companies to reinvest in creating jobs and filling needs upfront when the deduction was more valuable. In turn, ensuring they owed taxes on the same number of profits over time. Rather than continue this provision, as we desperately need more machinery in production and vehicles moving product, Democrats’ social spending bill will drive jobs out of the country and penalize investments by applying a new minimum tax to companies wanting to make things in America.