ADRIAN SMITH: Investing in Young Leaders

One of the most rewarding aspects of serving Nebraska’s Third Congressional District is the opportunities I get to engage with young people interested in government service. This spring, I’ve welcomed students from Bayard, Oakland-Craig, Boone Central, Summerland, and Doniphan-Trumbull schools, as well as Peru State College, to our nation’s capital. Fielding students’ questions is always a pleasure, and I deeply appreciate their thoughtful feedback and ideas about the issues we are working on in the U.S. House of Representatives.

One of my priorities as a member of Congress is helping more young people get involved in serving their communities and country. There are several opportunities for young people to utilize their time and talents to give back. This week, I had the opportunity to meet with members of my Youth Advisory Council and discuss issues ranging from civil discourse and engaging those with whom we disagree to energy innovation to the rising cost of higher education.

Each summer, my office accepts applications for the Youth Advisory Council from rising sophomores, juniors, or seniors from the Third District who are interested in sharing their opinions, thoughts, and concerns with me directly at meetings throughout the school year. I encourage high and home school teachers and administrators to share this information with their students. For questions about the Youth Advisory Council, please contact my Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

College students interested in gaining firsthand experience in the legislative process are invited to apply for an internship with one of my offices during the spring, summer, or fall semesters. Interns are provided the opportunity to assist with constituent services, attend events, and work side-by-side with my staff and me on policy issues. More information about internship opportunities and application materials can be found on my website at https://adriansmith.house.gov/services/internships.

Additionally, I have the privilege of nominating a select group of young Nebraskans to attend the United States Service Academies, including the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, NY. These esteemed institutions equip the next generation of military leaders while also preparing them to succeed in public or private sector careers, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to nominate Nebraska’s best and brightest to attend our Service Academies.

On Saturday, April 16, I am partnering with U.S. Senator Deb Fischer to host the first of my 2022 Service Academy Days. The event will take place at John B. Muller Administrative Building, located on the campus of Bellevue University, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Additional Academy Days will be announced this spring.

During Academy Day, academy representatives, as well as staff from my office and Sen. Fischer’s office, discuss the application process, academy life, and benefits of enrolling. This event helps Third District students and their families determine whether an education at a U.S. Service Academy is the right choice for them.

To be considered for nomination, students must submit a completed academy packet to my Grand Island office with a postmark date no later than Sept. 30. Students will be asked to provide details about their academic records and extracurricular activities, as well as letters of recommendation. More information on academy packets can be found on my Congressional website or by calling my Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.

My interest in politics was sparked by my grandfather who served as a Seabee during World War II. Because of him and the bright promise of young people I frequently meet, I am excited by the opportunity to bring the next generation of Nebraskans into civic participation. If you know someone who would be interested in applying for my Youth Advisory Council, an internship with my office, or a U.S. Service Academy, please encourage them to get in touch with my office.