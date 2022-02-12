ADRIAN SMITH: It's past time to balance the budget

Last week, for the first time in history, our national debt exceeded $30 trillion. For far too long members of both parties have put off the tough decisions needed to get our country’s fiscal house in order, passing the buck to future generations. Unfortunately, my Democrat colleagues would still rather raise taxes and continue their reckless spending sprees than curb their spending addiction. Raising taxes is not the answer because we do not have a revenue problem in this country – we have a spending problem. In fact, every year since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act – tax reform President Trump signed into law – was enacted, revenue has increased.

The first bill I ever co-sponsored was the Balanced Budget Amendment, and I have consistently fought to reduce our deficit and debt since then. Amending our Constitution should never be taken lightly, but it’s clear that the only way to get Washington to spend responsibly is to require it. If American families and businesses can balance their budgets – along with nearly every state, including Nebraska – the federal government should do the same. Our children, and our children’s children, cannot afford for us to wait.