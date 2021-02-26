ADRIAN SMITH: Leading on Biofuels

Nebraska is a biofuels powerhouse - the second and third largest producer of ethanol and corn, respectively, in the country. With 25 active ethanol plants and a capacity of more than 2.5 billion gallons, the importance of biofuels to our state economy cannot be understated. Biodiesel production in Nebraska has seen exponential growth as well. Thanks to innovation and technological developments, biodiesel production has grown from 25 million gallons in 2004 to 2.9 billion gallons in 2019. Ethanol has an economic impact of $5 billion in Nebraska, and in turn the industry directly employs more than 1,400 Nebraskans.

I am proud to be named as one of the co-chairs of the Biofuels Caucus in the House of Representatives for the 117th Congress. The Biofuels Caucus has historically been both active and impactful in promoting the availability of these energy sources. As the only Nebraskan to co-chair the caucus I am committed to ensuring our state’s voice is always part of the discussion.