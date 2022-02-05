ADRIAN SMITH: Mental health

This week I participated in a House Ways and Means Committee hearing on the mental health crisis in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five American adults live with some form of mental illness. Other government data show, among school-aged children, diagnosed cases of anxiety and depression are increasing over time—from 5.4% in 2003 to 8.4% in 2011-2012. These alarming numbers are pre-pandemic. While the COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the need to address the mental health crisis in this country, there are many contributing factors to Americans’ declining mental health.

COVID-19 has heightened this crisis. Many COVID policies and restrictions have had an outsized impact on children, and our most vulnerable children have higher instances of mental, behavioral, or developmental disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 5 children who live below 100% of the federal poverty level—$26,500 for a family of four in 2021—face mental, behavioral, or developmental challenges. Families with the fewest resources are not only being left to navigate remote learning; they are often expected to do so with children who need special attention.