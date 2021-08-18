ADRIAN SMITH: On Nebraska Agriculture

One takeaway from each of our guests is that the key to continued success for our state exports is being able to grow. However, for this to occur and for agriculture products to be promoted, we need stability during turbulent times and a level playing field with our trading partners. For instance, a common theme I heard at the summit was how supply chain complications of any kind, whether that be steel-related, labor shortages, shipping container shortages, or just delays overall, will without a doubt be felt by Nebraskan companies. We also need to continue to promote brand recognition so overseas customers know how high quality our state’s products are. It reaffirmed how valuable trade missions are for businesses and reiterated my support for free trade agreements.