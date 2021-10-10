ADRIAN SMITH: Opportunities for youth

Seeing young Nebraskans serving their communities, whether it is through scout troops, churches, community organizations, or just young Nebraskans coming together independently, is inspiring. It shows they understand opportunities to volunteer and serve their community do not have to wait until adulthood. In order to help foster young people’s desire to serve their communities, I offer a number of opportunities to engage with government through my office.
Whenever I visit with Nebraska schools, I am impressed by the desire from the students to gain a robust understanding of how the legislative branch works. My office encourages students from all across the Third District to engage in the legislative process and learn from it up close.
Our internship programs are a great way to ensure Nebraskans play an active role in their communities and allow the future leaders of our state to voice their ideas. A standard day for my Washington interns consists of attending hearings, assisting in legislative research, and helping connect constituents with my office, all from the nation’s Capital. Interns in my district offices have a unique, hands-on experience which includes assisting staff in research while aiding with local outreach.
College students may apply for an internship in my Washington, D.C., Grand Island, or Scottsbluff offices where we offer a rewarding experience for young men and women to participate in the functions of a congressional office. Internships are available year-round. Applications can be found on my website, at https://adriansmith.house.gov/services/internships.
Another great opportunity for Nebraska’s students is serving on my Third District Youth Advisory Council. It is important to nurture a connection to government at a young age, and with the council, students are able to express their opinions and ideas regarding federal and local issues to me directly while in high school. In fact, we just had our fall meeting for my 2021-2022 Youth Advisory Council in August. Applications for next year’s council will be open summer of 2022.
It is my hope that young Nebraskans will take advantage of the opportunities we provide. I encourage Third District high school and college students with an interest in public service and the drive to serve their neighbors to reach out to my office. Hearing what ideas our state’s youth has for both the future of Nebraska and our nation is always appreciated.