ADRIAN SMITH: Opportunities for youth

Seeing young Nebraskans serving their communities, whether it is through scout troops, churches, community organizations, or just young Nebraskans coming together independently, is inspiring. It shows they understand opportunities to volunteer and serve their community do not have to wait until adulthood. In order to help foster young people’s desire to serve their communities, I offer a number of opportunities to engage with government through my office.

Whenever I visit with Nebraska schools, I am impressed by the desire from the students to gain a robust understanding of how the legislative branch works. My office encourages students from all across the Third District to engage in the legislative process and learn from it up close.

Our internship programs are a great way to ensure Nebraskans play an active role in their communities and allow the future leaders of our state to voice their ideas. A standard day for my Washington interns consists of attending hearings, assisting in legislative research, and helping connect constituents with my office, all from the nation’s Capital. Interns in my district offices have a unique, hands-on experience which includes assisting staff in research while aiding with local outreach.