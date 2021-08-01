ADRIAN SMITH: Overspending

The Hyde Amendment is an annual amendment to appropriations bills that prohibits the use of federal funding to pay for abortions and has had strong support from both sides of the aisle for the past 45 year. Since this amendment is attached to spending bills annually and is not a permanent prohibition, it must be renewed each year as part of funding the federal government. Prior to the drafting of these spending bills, I sent a letter to the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Committee asking for historical pro-life protections to be included in the appropriations bills. I also wrote to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Related Agencies, or LHHS, with the same ask. Unfortunately, the Democrats refused to include these protections in the bills for FY 2022.