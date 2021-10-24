ADRIAN SMITH: Prioritizing our supply chain

It’s alarming to see half-built, new farm equipment sitting idle, car dealerships vacant, and store shelves empty, but this is the harsh reality behind President Biden’s current supply chain crisis. Across the country we are seeing bottlenecks and cargo backups at ports and terminals, as well as an abundance of workforce shortages causing massive delays throughout our supply chain. It is critical we take action now to address the stalemates preventing American products from both being produced and reaching consumers before matters worsen.

The global - and our national — economy runs on a complex web of supply chains, a process by which inputs are manufactured, distributed, and ultimately sold to the end consumer. These international supply chains rely on transportation networks to move goods — making ports, terminals, and border crossings crucial hubs. Since consumers expect to receive their purchased goods immediately and manufacturers want to maximize profits, we are seeing “just-in-time manufacturing.” This is when facilities keep a bare minimum of stock to save costs and increase efficiency. However, they do not store any backup inputs, meaning these companies are vulnerable if any delays occur in receiving shipments. This will result in companies being unable to fulfill contracts and serve customers both at home and abroad.