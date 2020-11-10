ADRIAN SMITH: Remembering, assisting our veterans

After a contentious election, it is important we come back together and take stock of the unifying values and liberties which make our country great. While we have been endowed by our Creator with the freedom to self-govern, which we exercise through free and democratic elections, this freedom has endured because of the sacrifices of our veterans, as well as the men and women currently serving in our military who put their lives on the line so that we may enjoy these rights. Each year on November 11, the anniversary of the armistice ending World War I, we observe Veterans Day to commemorate our men and women who fought for us to have this freedom. It is up to us to show our veterans the respect and admiration they deserve, and to remember their legacy and give them the appreciation and the resources they need.