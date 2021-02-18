ADRIAN SMITH: Rushing a budge reconciliation

I also have serious concerns about the rush to move President Biden’s coronavirus relief package when there is still roughly $1 trillion of stimulus money that remains unspent. While we may need to move additional resources into major needs like vaccine distribution, we should have a more thorough analysis of available funds and how they can be used to meet our most pressing needs before we consider spending another nearly $2 trillion. This week I wrote to President Biden asking for a more thorough accounting of outstanding funds. According to the last available estimate from December, there is still $280 billion for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, $29 billion for agriculture, $58 billion for state and local aid, $239 billion for health spending, and $59 billion in education funding that remains unused.