ADRIAN SMITH: Serving the third district

We are now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has drastically and unfortunately changed the way we operate personally and professionally, my staff and I have continued serving Nebraskans. Although a lot of my travel has been limited, I look forward to hitting the road again and visiting with folks in person very soon.

Meeting with constituents throughout the Third District has certainly looked different this past year, but my staff in Washington and Nebraska have done a great job of using technology to stay accessible and available to Nebraskans. I have been meeting daily with constituents and colleagues by video conference and phone in order to best serve the Third District. As we have adjusted to the new normal of virtual meetings, rest assured Nebraska has continued to have a voice in Washington.

My office is a resource for constituents to use on an individual basis, along with the needs of different counties and local officials. If you require assistance with a federal agency or are searching for answers on issues of concern, myself and my staff are here to help. I encourage all constituents to reach out to my offices in Scottsbluff, Grand Island, and Washington to take advantage of our constituent services. Through casework and timely outreach, my staff provides support to individuals who are trying to navigate the federal bureaucracy.