ADRIAN SMITH: Serving the third district

We are now one year into the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has drastically and unfortunately changed the way we operate personally and professionally, my staff and I have continued serving Nebraskans. Although a lot of my travel has been limited, I look forward to hitting the road again and visiting with folks in person very soon.
Meeting with constituents throughout the Third District has certainly looked different this past year, but my staff in Washington and Nebraska have done a great job of using technology to stay accessible and available to Nebraskans. I have been meeting daily with constituents and colleagues by video conference and phone in order to best serve the Third District. As we have adjusted to the new normal of virtual meetings, rest assured Nebraska has continued to have a voice in Washington.
My office is a resource for constituents to use on an individual basis, along with the needs of different counties and local officials. If you require assistance with a federal agency or are searching for answers on issues of concern, myself and my staff are here to help. I encourage all constituents to reach out to my offices in Scottsbluff, Grand Island, and Washington to take advantage of our constituent services. Through casework and timely outreach, my staff provides support to individuals who are trying to navigate the federal bureaucracy.
Prior to COVID-19, my office served as a great tool for travel to our nation’s capital as well. Although the U.S. Capitol building remains closed to visitors at the moment, I am hopeful we will be able to resume hosting meetings in my Washington office and scheduling tours for both the Capitol and the White House soon.
Another example of the kinds of services my office provides is the Third District Service Academy Open House I will host the annual open house next week in conjunction with Nebraska’s U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse. This event offers young Nebraskans the chance to learn more about U.S. service academies as well as other prospective ways to serve in the military. More information can be found on my website, pre-registration is required to attend the virtual event: https://adriansmith.house.gov/newsroom/press-releases/smith-fischer-sasse-announce-virtual-third-district-service-academy-open.
Navigating the trials and tribulations of the last year was an adjustment for everyone to say the least, but during this time I have not wavered in providing true public service to the great people of Nebraska’s Third District. My team stands ready to assist all constituents in any way we can, please feel free to contact my offices in Scottsbluff or Grand Island and connect through my website at https://adriansmith.house.gov/.