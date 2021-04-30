ADRIAN SMITH: Supporting commonsense energy and environment initiatives

Nebraskans know how important it is to protect our environment, especially the farmers and ranchers across the Third District whose livelihoods are tied directly to the land they cultivate, the water they use to irrigate, and animals they raise. Across party lines it is clearly understood that there are ways we can address environmental concerns and improve access to the energy we need to fuel our economy. However, the government must not arbitrarily pick winners and losers or create new policy solely for messaging purposes. We need initiatives which make sense, are affordable to consumers, and do not incapacitate small businesses or agriculture. We must be smart and consider the practical implications before enacting policies in the environmental and energy space.
Unfortunately, recent initiatives by the Biden Administration have prioritized far-left political messaging over finding workable solutions to protecting our planet for future generations. One prime example is President Biden’s “30 by 30” Executive Order, which created a goal of conserving at least 30% of the U.S.’s land and water by 2030 without presenting any scientific data or rationale for such an arbitrary target. Nebraskans know this will disproportionately impact Western rural communities since over 90% of land managed by the federal government is west of the Mississippi. This is concerning for landowners, farms, and communities who rely on land-based activities for recreation, energy, or food production.
Another example of this overreach is President Biden’s executive order canceling the Keystone XL pipeline. Unilaterally canceling the Keystone XL, which was to receive more than $1 billion in investments and was projected to support 11,000 jobs in 2021, not only harmed our ability to move energy around our country, but undermined our nation’s reputation as a place which was safe for foreign investment because permitting decisions are based solely on strict adherence to the law.
In order to make real change in the environment and energy sectors, we need bipartisan solutions that benefit both jobs and the economy, rather than crippling entire industry sectors. As a co-chair of the Biofuels Caucus, I supported the Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Investment and Market Expansion Act, a bill which would authorize a five year grant program through the United States Department of Agriculture to install new or convert existing fuel pump infrastructure to deliver ethanol and biodiesel blends. I have also sent several letters urging accountability of the administration to ensure they abide by the law regarding the Renewable Fuel Standard and small refinery exemptions. These actions save money for consumers and benefit the environment.
The previous administration made headway with smart energy and land initiatives when they repealed the 2015 Obama era rule that expanded the definition of the Waters of the United States, or WOTUS, and released the “Navigable Waters of the U.S.” rule, which provided much-needed regulatory predictability and certainty for farmers by establishing clear and reasonable definitions of what qualifies as a “water of the United States.” Back in 2015 I introduced legislation to block the WOTUS rule, and this year I supported a resolution to uphold the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. Additionally, in accordance with the Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act, legislation I introduced, the previous administration approved year-round usage of E-15, a gasoline-ethanol blend. This act saves motorists money and boosts engine performance all while improving the environment.
Nebraska is a biofuels powerhouse - the second and third largest producer of ethanol and corn in the country - supporting biofuels and ethanol options for consumers is crucial to ensuring that industry thrives outside of our state as well. There is no one solution to protecting land and the environment, but in Congress we must recognize it is an agenda that needs real action nationwide, but that action cannot stem from one political party or another. It is my hope we look for new ways to enhance energy and environmental initiatives while still supporting the workers and the farmers back home whose businesses rely on the environment.