ADRIAN SMITH: Supporting commonsense energy and environment initiatives

Nebraskans know how important it is to protect our environment, especially the farmers and ranchers across the Third District whose livelihoods are tied directly to the land they cultivate, the water they use to irrigate, and animals they raise. Across party lines it is clearly understood that there are ways we can address environmental concerns and improve access to the energy we need to fuel our economy. However, the government must not arbitrarily pick winners and losers or create new policy solely for messaging purposes. We need initiatives which make sense, are affordable to consumers, and do not incapacitate small businesses or agriculture. We must be smart and consider the practical implications before enacting policies in the environmental and energy space.