ADRIAN SMITH: The Ever-Expanding Power of the Executive Branch

Now, this action by President Biden to revoke the permit not only strains our relationship with Canada but endangers other job-creating foreign investment in the United States. The U.S. has always been an attractive place for opening businesses and creating jobs because of our strong belief in the rule of law and the consistency it provides – the arbitrary cancellation of this permit could raise serious questions for anyone thinking of bringing new energy projects or other jobs to the United States.

The self-inflicted harm created by unilaterally cancelling the Keystone XL project highlights the hazards of the President ruling by decree. The growing power of the executive branch should concern all of us – no matter which party is in power. In 2015, despite the constitutional requirement of Senate approval for foreign treaties, President Obama entered the United States into the Paris Agreement. This agreement required the United States to reduce our carbon emissions disproportionately compared to every other country, even though our carbon emissions have “the largest absolute decline among all countries since 2000,” according to the International Energy Agency. During his presidency, President Trump rightly withdrew the United States from this unfair and unconstitutional agreement. However, with President Biden’s recent EO, we will now return to the agreement within 30 days – once again without constitutionally-mandated Senate approval. This decision, which could potentially affect all areas of our economy, should not be in the hands of one person.