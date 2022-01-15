ADRIAN SMITH: The free world vs. China

With 1.4 billion consumers, China is a place with abundant potential. China also is ruled by the Chinese Communist Party, a longtime belligerent which enslaves its own people, steals intellectual and tangible property, and flouts fundamental values like national sovereignty, free enterprise, democracy, and the rule of law around the world. While Congress has taken several small steps to restrain China this year, including passing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act which bans products made with slave labor in China’s Xinjiang region, the Biden Administration is failing to more directly confront China’s aggression.

January 15th is the second anniversary of the U.S.-China “Phase One” trade deal negotiated by President Trump and provides an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of our approach to China. We have had some clear wins under the Phase One agreement, but President Biden’s inaction could undo this progress even as we work to build on it. By signing the Phase One trade deal, China committed to increase market access for American goods across four sectors -- agriculture, services, manufacturing, and energy -- and make key reforms to practices damaging American businesses like intellectual property theft and currency manipulation.