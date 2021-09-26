ADRIAN SMITH: The looming cliff

We are now less than a week away from a government shutdown which can only be avoided through bipartisan and balanced compromise – something Democrats have known was coming since January. It appears Democrats are set to spend their weekend trying to agree among themselves which tax increases to pay for their $3.5 trillion Green New Deal package, rather than making any effort to find a bipartisan solution to address spending and keep the government open. Speaker Pelosi and Senator Schumer fully control what bills come to the floor. President Biden controls what gets sign into law. Averting a government shutdown depends on them deciding to seek out a bipartisan and balanced solution to these issues, and there is no sign they have any plans to do that.